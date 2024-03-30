DWTS Alum Debuts New Look: ‘Hello Midlife Crisis’

A recent “Dancing with the Stars” finalist decided to get a little wild and have some fun with her look, and fans loved it. Alyson Hannigan had a blast as a contestant on season 32 of DWTS and she recently reunited with some of her show besties while attending a tour show. Now, she’s once again embraced her fun side in a big way and she seems to love it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alyson Hannigan Dyed Her Hair Pink for Her Birthday

On March 24, Hannigan shared a couple of photos on her Instagram page. “Hello midlife crisis, I think I like you 😂.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” finalist decided to dye her hair pink, and she chose to make the change on her 50th birthday.

Hannigan’s first photo in her post was a selfie she took while in the car. She showed off her newly tinted locks and smiled with her mouth wide open.

The second photo in Hannigan’s post was also a selfie. It appeared she may have still been at a hair salon, as she wore a gown over the shirt that she was wearing in her car selfie.

The photo showed her looking slightly more subdued as she smiled and showed off the pink. She tilted her head slightly so her hair partially covered her face.

Many of Hannigan’s colleagues and “Dancing with the Stars” pals gushed over her new look in the comments section of her post. Daniella Karagach, her dance partner Sasha Farber, Britt Stewart, Ariana Madix, and Carrie Ann Inaba all signaled their love for the new look.

Harry Jowsey commented favorably too. “Dancing with the Stars” fans know that Jowsey and Hannigan became very good buddies during season 32.

Hannigan’s former “Buffy” co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar raved, “Here for it!!!”

Fellow “Buffy” veteran Seth Green added, “I really love this.”

“Yes!!!” wrote Jennifer Love Hewitt.

DWTS Fans Loved Hannigan’s Adventurous Look

Hannigan’s entertainment colleagues weren’t the only ones who loved her pink hair. “Buffy, “How I Met Your Mother,” “American Pie,” and “Dancing with the Stars” fans raved over it too. Several supporters also exclaimed their shock she had just turned 50.

One fan shared in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit, “She’s the sweetest! 50 looks amazing on her!”

Another Redditor gushed, “50?!?! She looks incredible. She looks the same as she did on American pie!”

“Still better than Val’s blond hair,” quipped another Redditor. The comment was a reference to “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy recently dying his hair blond.

“This fits her, I like it,” read another Reddit comment.

An Instagram commenter wrote, “Wish you the happiest of birthdays!!!! ❤️❤️❤️ The hair look absolutely stunning!”

Hannigan Recently Admitted She Misses DWTS

Just a few days before her birthday and hair transformation, Hannigan attended one of the “Dancing with the Stars” tour shows. She shared several photos on her Instagram page, including one showing her hugging Jowsey.

“Can we please have a season 32 redo? I miss it!!!” Hannigan said of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Quite a few of her fans noted how young she looked in those photos too, likely not even realizing she was about to celebrate her 50th birthday.

“You look like a teenager in the first pic, I thought it was an old pic of you[r] daughter lol,” one fan noted.

Another added, “You are so dang cute!! You were a joy to watch on DWTS.”