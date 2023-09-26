How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2023 Season 32

The season 32 celebrities for “Dancing with the Stars” are ready to hit the dance floor, and it is finally time for the premiere. The first elimination of the season will happen at the end of the September 26 premiere, so DWTS fans will want to make sure they are prepared to vote for their favorites.

Here’s what you need to know:

DWTS Fans Can Vote Online or by Text

There are two ways to vote for couples throughout season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Online voting can be done at DWTS Vote, and ABC details that fans can vote via text during the live simulcast voting window as well. Voters can submit 10 votes per couple online, and they can do an additional 10 votes per couple via text as well.

Viewers should take note that “Both methods of voting are open only during the initial live simulcast on ABC and Disney+ in the Eastern and Central time zones.” The voting window closes during the last commercial break after all of the performances are over each week.

To submit votes online, fans need to create a login and follow the online prompts on DWTS Vote, ABC, or Disney+ ahead of voting.

To vote via text, “Dancing with the Stars” fans need to text the number 21523 with the first name of the celebrity they want to see stay.

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart: Text ADRIAN to 21523

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: Text ALYSON to 21523

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov: Text ARIANA to 21523

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd: Text BARRY to 21523

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: Text CHARITY to 21523

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold: Text HARRY to 21523

Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten: Text JAMIE LYNN to 21523

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: Text JASON to 21523

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong: Text LELE to 21523

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater: Text MAURICIO to 21523

Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki: Text MATT to 21523

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko: Text MIRA to 21523

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson: Text TYSON to 21523

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: Text XOCHITL to 21523

The Dance Songs & Styles for the Premiere Show Have Been Released

ABC has released the dance styles and songs each “Dancing with the Stars” couple will perform to during the September 26 premiere.

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart are doing the salsa to the Usher song “Yeah!”

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber got the P!nk song “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” for their salsa.

Ariana Madix and partner Pasha Pashkov are doing a tango to Hailee Steinfeld’s “Love Myself.”

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd are embracing his “The Brady Bunch” background to do their foxtrot to the show’s song, “It’s a Sunshine Day.”

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev will do the tango to Rihanna’s “Only Girl (In the World).”

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold will use Justin Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body” for their cha cha.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten are doing a tango to Mabel’s “Don’t Call Me Up.”

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach are using his song “I Feel Like Dancing” for their cha cha.

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong are using the Moulin Rouge song “El tango de Roxanne” for their tango.

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater will perform to the OneRepublic song “I Ain’t Worried” for their jive.

Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki are doing a cha cha to Bell Biv deVoe’s “Poison.”

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko got the Prince song “Kiss” to utilize for their cha cha.

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson will dance the cha cha to the Luther Vandross song “Never Too Much.”

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy will also do the cha cha, but to the Galantis song “Peanut Butter Jelly.”

“Dancing with the Stars” season 32 is slated to air Tuesday nights at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, with the finale airing on December 5.