DWTS Champion Expecting A Baby

A “Dancing With the Stars” Mirrorball champion has some exciting news to share with his fans — Hines Ward and wife Lindsey Georgalas-Ward are expecting. Here’s what you need to know about the retired NFL player and his wife.

This is Ward and Georgalas-Ward’s First Child Together

In an Instagram post of the two of them holding Georgalas-Ward’s tiny baby bump, Ward wrote, “Our little MVP… coming soon!”

Ward’s post was liked by his “Dancing With the Stars” partner, Kym Johnson Herjavec. The two of them competed on season 12 of the show, taking home the Mirrorball trophy over fellow finalists Chelsea Kane and Mark Ballas (3rd) and Kirstie Alley and Maksim Chmerkovskiy (2nd).

On the post, fellow NFL player and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Warren Sapp offered his congratulations. Sapp was also partnered with Johnson Herjavec, but they had to settle for runner-up in season seven.

This is the latest in a string of “Dancing With the Stars” babies. Season 29 runner-up Nev Schulman and his wife Laura are expecting their third child; pro dancers Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson recently each gave birth to their first children; season 21 champ Bindi Irwin and her husband recently welcomed their first child; season 21 runner-up Nick Carter and his wife recently welcomed their third child; season 17 contestant Brant Daugherty and his wife recently gave birth to their first baby; and season eight winner Shawn Johnson and her husband are due any day now with baby No. 2.

Ward Has Two Other Children From Previous Relationships

This is Ward’s first child with Georgalas-Ward, but his third overall. He has a son named Jaden from his first marriage to reporter Simone Ward, and a daughter named Jordyn from a relationship with a woman named Melanie Smith, according to TMZ.

Ward, 45, played college football for the University of Georgia and was later drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he played for his entire 14-year career. He retired after the 2011 season as a two-time Super Bowl champion, a Super Bowl MVP, a four-time Pro Bowler, and a member of the Steelers All-Time Team.

Ward, his current wife, and his son Jaden were all featured on a season four episode of “Celebrity Wife Swap” in 2015. The other celebrity couple featured in the episode was the late Verne Troyer and his girlfriend Brittney Powell and her son Tyson.

In the description of the episode, it said that Ward “now works as a football analyst and lives in Atlanta, GA with his wife Lindsey and son Jaden. Hines likes to run a tight ship where everyone contributes to maintaining the upkeep of the home. Jaden also follows a schedule and has his own responsibilities, including homework.”

According to a recap of the episode, when the women swapped lives for a few days, Powell was blown away at the size of the house the Ward family lives in, while Georgalas-Ward joked that her husband wouldn’t even fit in Troyer’s North Hollywood apartment. The Wards were also shocked at how loose the Troyer household was with the rules, especially for Tyson. Powell, meanwhile, was surprise by how diligent Jaden was about his homework.

Hopefully, Jaden will be a good big brother to the new addition to the Ward family.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

READ NEXT: One DWTS Pro Has an Unusual Party Trick