Tom Bergeron Makes Fun of Getting Fired From DWTS

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron recently had a little poke at getting fired from the show after 28 seasons. You know what they say — if you can’t laugh at yourself, how can you laugh at anybody else?

Read on to find out what he said.

Tom Jokes That He’s Drinking a Lot After Being Fired From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Bergeron recorded a video for the outgoing president of the New England chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Science organization. The video was played at the local Emmy awards ceremony on June 5, but on the broadcast, it was hard to see and hear exactly what he was saying, so Bergeron posted the full video to Instagram a week later.

Bergeron’s message as as follows:

Hi there. I’m Tom Bergeron, career transition consultant, coming to you from Hollywood, California, with a special message for Danielle Manion … you’re stepping down as president of the New England regional chapter of the Emmys, so you’re going through a transitional period. I’ve stepped down from a high-profile role myself fairly recently… well, technically, they changed the locks, but that is neither here nor there. It’s important, Danielle, that you have hobbies as you move into their next phase of life. I’m available for more advice should you need it, but really, it’s all about having things that you can spend your time with productively. Take care!

He then pours himself a drink from a vodka bottle and proceeds to chug it, letting out a small burp and a sigh with his typical Bergeron hilarity.

What Has Bergeron Been Up To Lately (Besides Drinking)?

Since his time on “Dancing With the Stars” was unceremoniously cut short after season 28, Bergeron has been keeping plenty busy. He hosted an online version of “Hollywood Squares” to benefit the Hollywood Museum; he has been filming a comedy web series called “Down the Middle”; he hosted a star-studded table read of “It’s a Wonderful Life” to benefit the Ed Asner Foundation; and he also might be returning to TV full time in a reboot of “Tic-Tac-Dough.”

Bergeron is still awaiting word on whether NBC is going to pick up “Tic-Tac-Dough,” telling “Daily Blast Live” in late 2021 that they are hoping to be in production in 2022.

“We’re still awaiting that 100 percent greenlight from NBC,” said Bergeron. “Some of the reporting got a little ahead of the curve, but it’s looking good.”

He then quipped, “And if they don’t pick it up, I can always do it for birthday parties. We can bring a portable game to your house.”

One thing that is fairly certain is he will not be returning to “Dancing With the Stars,” even as the show moves to Disney Plus and possibly gets a new (returning) executive producer if Conrad Green does indeed sign on to return to the show. Green previously executive produced the series from season one through season 18. Bergeron has said, however, that he thinks Green’s return will give the show a “spring its step.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in fall 2022 on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Derek Hough Makes Emotional Plea For Help