Tom Bergeron Announces New Hosting Gig

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron has just revealed a new game show hosting gig — “Hollywood Museum Squares.” Here’s what you need to know about the new project.

It’s a New Game Show Benefitting the Hollywood Museum

In an announcement on Fox News, Bergeron revealed his new hosting job is a revamped version of “Hollywood Squares” called “Hollywood Museum Squares,” which will benefit the Hollywood Museum, a staple in Tinseltown that has been keeping its employees on the payroll even though the pandemic forced the museum to temporarily close.

Each episode will start off with a greeting from Peter Marshall, who hosted the original “Hollywood Squares” from 1966 to 1981. Bergeron will act as host alongside fellow hosts John Davidson, Patt Finn, Marc Summers, and Bruce Vilanch. Celebrities participating in the show include Loni Anderson, Alison Arngrim, Gilbert Gottfried, Rich Little, Jerry Mathers, Donna Mills, Judy Tenuta, Lindsay Wagner, and more.

“I just thought it was a wonderful idea,” Bergeron told Fox News of this new show. “And I didn’t even have to leave the house to do it! But it was fantastic that so many wonderful people, like Peter Marshall, are also involved. … It was so great to see Bruce Vilanch again. Lindsay Wagner had done my version as well. Rich Little. Gilbert Gottfried wasn’t with me for my particular show, but it was great to see him as well. So it was great fun. It was like a little mini socially distanced reunion for a few of us.”

Bergeron Said He Feels So ‘Lucky’ To Have Had the Success He Has

Bergeron previously hosted “Hollywood Squares” from 1998 to 2004 and he told Fox News he considers that to be part of “quite a lucky run” of good work, attributing his lasting success to “good fortune.”

“I mean, I’ve really had quite a lucky run with ‘Hollywood Squares’ and the dancing show and all that. I love being a team player. I love bringing my own personality into a format and seeing how much I can bounce against the restrictions of the format,” said Bergeron.

He continued, “I think it helps, whether you’re hosting or producing or whatever your role is, if you treat it like a team sport and we’re all working towards the same goal. I think that helps. I think it helps just create a better work environment. And with any luck, it helps ensure a bit of longevity for the format.”

Bergeron also said that it surprises him that nobody has brought the traditional “Hollywood Squares” back to TV.

“I’m surprised nobody’s brought back the actual ‘Hollywood Squares.’ … it was just really funny at its best. And it’s tic-tac-toe, it’s not exactly going to strain your brain that much. I mean, it’s like celebrity checkers. I mean, it’s really basic. So you can just sit back and have fun with it,” said Bergeron.

Now, is this the new hosting gig Bergeron has been teasing on social media lately? We don’t think so because this is a one-off gig. The thing he was talking about sounded much more permanent. But we’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, Bergeron fans can also see him starring in a new comedy web series called “Down the Middle.” He also hosted the 93rd birthday celebration for Mister Rogers back in March.

“Hollywood Museum Squares” is available online now. “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC, while “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” airs its series finale on June 10, 2021.

