Candace Cameron Bure Confesses ‘I Love You so Much It Hurts’

GAC Family and Hallmark entertainer Candace Cameron Bure took to social media on August 15 with a heartfelt post. The “Fuller House” star was celebrating someone she loves very much, and her fans gushed over the sweet post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bure Wished Her Daughter a Happy Birthday

The new Instagram post featured the daughter of the “Fuller House” star, Natasha Bure. “Happy birthday to my beauty,” Candace wrote. The photo was a professional shot of Natasha, and she was wearing cutoff denim shorts and a tie-dye button-down shirt. Candace added, “I love you so much it hurts” in her caption, tagging her daughter both in the caption and in the photo.

Quite a few GAC Media and Hallmark colleagues of Candace’s added happy birthday notes to the comments section. Danica McKellar, Jodie Sweetin, and Marilu Henner all wished the 24-year-old a happy birthday, for starters. More than 300 fans commented over the course of the first few hours the post was live, and over 18,000 people also hit the “like” button to signal their birthday wishes as well.

Supporters Flooded the Comments Section With Birthday Wishes

Many of the comments left by Candace’s fans were simply notes of “Happy Birthday” or emojis signaling the same sentiments. A few, however, incorporated an extra touch of sentimentality.

“Happy birthday Natasha!! You have the best of both your mama and papa but more importantly you have Jesus thanks to them! Have a wonderful day!” one person wrote.

“Happy birthday to your beautiful girl! I’m celebrating you today as well, the day you became a mama!!” someone else noted. As that person mentioned, Natasha is the oldest of the three children that Candace has with her husband of more than 25 years, Valeri Bure. As Closer Weekly detailed, Natasha is the oldest of the couple’s three children, as well as the only girl. That comment was one of the few that Candace engaged with, and she responded with a couple of heart emoji.

“Loved you two beauties in Aurora Teagarden mystery—wished #hallmarkchannel would do more,” detailed another fan.

“Happy birthday Natasha, you are the best and you and your mother really cheer me up so thank you,” commented a fourth fan.

“Beautiful young woman..you look just like your stunning mom. Enjoy your special day,” read another comment. That poster added a string of celebratory emojis while also wishing Natasha a happy birthday.

Several people commented on how much Candace and Natasha look like one another. A handful also mentioned their children shared a birthday with Natasha. Candace and Natasha do not post photos or videos showing them together on their respective social media pages all that often these days. However, they support one another completely and, at times, get fiercely defensive of one another.

Recently, when Candace was blindsided by dancer JoJo Siwa calling her the “rudest” celebrity she had ever met, Natasha spoke out to support her mom. She has gushed over her mom in many interviews and social media posts, and fans likely are not surprised at all to see Candace do the same for her daughter’s birthday.