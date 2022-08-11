Candace Cameron Bure Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John: ‘Forever Missed’

On August 8, Olivia Newton-John fans around the world were saddened to learn of her death at the age of 73. Tributes to the singer sprouted up all across social media, and many celebrities joined in to share their memories. That long list of those honoring Newton-John included Hallmark and GAC Family star Candace Cameron Bure.

Here’s what you need to know:

Newton-John’s Death Prompted Many to Embrace Old Memories

On Monday, John Easterling, Newton-John’s husband, confirmed the singer had died peacefully at her home in California that morning. She had been diagnosed with breast cancer three decades prior to her death, and a source noted the cancer was ultimately responsible for her passing. Newton-John had gone into remission more than once after her initial diagnosis in 1992. However, it returned again in both 2013 and 2017.

During the days following Newton-John’s death, fans and former co-stars honored her memory. On August 9, Bure took her turn and had fans feeling sentimental as they laughed over what the “Full House” star shared. Bure shared a video on her Instagram page and in the caption, she noted, “Olivia will be forever missed.” The video was a clip from “Fuller House,” and within just a couple of seconds, nearly everybody knew why she had chosen this clip when honoring Newton-John. It showed her character, D.J. Tanner, doing the singer’s infamous “Grease” song, “Summer Lovin’.”

Bure’s Throwback Received a Lot of Love

In the 1978 movie “Grease,” the song was done by Olivia Newton-John as her character of Sandy Olsson and John Travolta’s character of Danny Zuko. The recreation of the iconic song came during season 3 of the “Full House” reboot, “Fuller House.” During episode 7 of season 3, which was titled “Say Yes to the Dress,” DJ tries on a wedding dress and a karaoke session sets the stage for a lot of fun. While the celebration is in honor of DJ’s ex-boyfriend, Steve Hale, and his fiancee, CJ Harbenberger, DJ and Steve cannot resist reconnecting when the “Grease” song starts playing.

As soon as DJ starts the song for karaoke, Steve asks, “Is that what I think it is?” She replies, “You know it! The song we’ve been doing since high school!” Steve says, “Yeah, but I’m not sure if I remember it,” just as he turns and jumps right into the routine he’s done with DJ for years. Bure’s fans seemed to think it was the perfect way to honor Newton-John.

“Bob and Olivia are together,” one fan commented, referencing “Fuller House” star Bob Saget.

“A wonderful tribute! A beautiful, talented, courageous woman. RIP Olivia,” another wrote.

“This is one of my favorite episodes and my two year old granddaughter loves this song and loves to watch the show,” someone else raved.

“Best tribute ever!!” remarked a different commenter.

More than one of Bure’s fans lamented the fact that “Fuller House” did not go on for more seasons, and many added their own sweet notes honoring Newton-John. Based on Bure’s caption, it did not sound as if she had ever met the iconic singer, but like so many others, she had fond memories of her work and was saddened to hear of her death.