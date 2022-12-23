Hallmark Christmas Cameos of 2022 & One That Didn’t Make the Cut

Last year, Hallmark started a trend of stars appearing in cameos for other stars’ Christmas movies. That trend continued in 2022. Here’s a look at the cameos from 2022, and one from 2021 that didn’t make the cut.

Kimberley Sustad Had a Cameo in ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’

Kimberley Sustad had a cameo as a doctor in “Three Wise Men & a Baby,” starring Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Paul Campbell. She also co-wrote the movie with Campbell.

KIMBERLEY SUSTAD IS IN THREE WISE MEN AND A BABY AND JUST MADE HER APPEARANCE!! AHH!!! #3WiseMen "3 wise men & a baby you can't write this stuff no" I don't think I could possibly get any happier. THIS IS AMAZING!!! 🎄🎄🎄🎄 — Hallmark Enthusiast🎄🎅🌟❤ (@PinkSunsetxo) November 20, 2022

Some fans had expected her to be the secret mother who wasn’t shown until the end of the film, so they were extra surprised to see her show up as the doctor in the emergency room scene.

Chris McNally Appeared in ‘Christmas Class Reunion’

“When Calls the Heart” star Chris McNally surprised fans with a cameo in “Christmas Class Reunion,” starring Aimee Teegarden and Tanner Novlan. He was dressed as an elf helping a Santa photo line.

Pascale Hutton Had a Cameo in ‘We Wish You a Married Christmas’

I DVR’d it last night and watched it this morning. Cute cameo appearance Pascale. I thought, “isn’t it funny that Rosemary is a therapist.” 😂😂😂 #hearties #WeWishYouAMarriedChristmas — Lillian Hazaz (@HazazLillian) October 23, 2022

Pascale Hutton, who plays Rosemary in “When Calls the Heart,” had one of the first cameos of the Christmas season. She appeared on “We Wish You a Married Christmas” as a marriage counselor for Marisol Nichols’ and Kristoffer Polaha’s characters.

Kristoffer Polaha Appeared in ‘Haul Out the Holly’

#haulouttheholly cameo from my favorite @KrisPolaha @hallmarkchannel everything he stars in is ahhhmazing I’m ecstatic to see what he stars in next year one of the Best!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SEpawVeTNV — Dana Marie Finley (@DFinley22) December 6, 2022

Kristoffer Polaha had a surprise cameo appearance in Lacey Chabert and Wes Brown’s “Haul Out the Holly.” His appearance was a bit longer than a cameo, however, as he played the role of the husband to Chabert’s friend and had more than one appearance.

Eric Mabius Had a Cameo on ‘Haul Out the Holly’

Eric Mabius of “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” had a surprise cameo at the end of “Haul Out the Holly.” His appearance was a dramatic scene that was foreshadowed throughout the movie, so it was a pretty big — though brief — moment.

Wes Brown Appeared in ‘My Southern Family Christmas’

If you blinked you would have missed Wes Brown in “My Southern Family Christmas.” He was Jaicy Elliot’s magazine editor at the beginning of the film. The movie starred Elliot, Ryan Rottman, Moira Kelly, and Bruce Campbell.

Jonathan Bennett Had a Cameo in ‘When I Think of Christmas’

Jonathan Bennett of this year’s “The Holiday Sitter” had his own cameo in “When I Think of Christmas,” starring Niall Matter and Shenae Grimes-Beech. He was seen carrying a lot of packages and looking very busy.

Peter Benson Also Had a Cameo in ‘When I Think of Christmas’

Hey thanks! They asked if I wanted to do a cameo singing audition but with my voice – nobody needs to hear that😂 This was a much safer option 🎵 #WhenIThinkofChristmas https://t.co/ngYq5RoPlR — Peter Benson (@P_JBenson) November 23, 2022

Peter Benson also had a cameo in “When I Think of Christmas,” when his character auditioned for a role in a very awkward and funny scene.

LOL that @P_JBenson, who directed @hallmarkchannel's #WhenIThinkOfChristmas, is credited as "Christmas Rapper" on the film's IMDb page for his cameo. Acting! 🎭 pic.twitter.com/cekv3deF1u — 👑 The Crown Critic 👑 (@TheCrownCritic) November 22, 2022

On Twitter he joked that when he was asked to do a singing cameo, he knew that the rap “was a much safer option.”

Nikki DeLoach Appeared in the Hallmark Sequel to ‘Five More Minutes’

Just finished #FiveMoreMinutes: Moments Like These. Another great one @hallmarkmovie! @imthesmash always kills it. And I loved the @nikkideloach cameo :) — Stella 🌟 (@LiveLikeMusic5) December 18, 2022

Nikki DeLoach appeared in Hallmark’s sequel to her movie, “Five More Minutes,” called “Five More Minutes: Moments Like These.” She played the same character, and appeared during an art class. The movie starred Ashley Williams and Lucas Bryant.

Scott McCreery also had a hidden cameo in the form of a photo.

The Cameos from 2021 Included One Idea That Wasn’t Approved

Last year, Alison Sweeney appeared in “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas” and Paul Campbell appeared in “The Nine Kittens of Christmas.” And Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes had surprise cameos in each other’s films.

Campbell revealed that there was a fifth cameo suggestion for 2021, but Hallmark didn’t approve that one.

In an interview with E Online, Campbell said he was supposed to appear in Hynes’ “An Unexpected Christmas”, just like Walker did. But he said because he already had a cameo in “The Nine Kittens of Christmas,” Hallmark didn’t approve a second surprise cameo. He said that he didn’t take it personally, though. Campbell simply told E Online that Hallmark was great about all the surprise appearances. And that was proven in 2022, when the cameo fun continued.

