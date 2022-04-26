Christina Hall Makes Big Move After Secret Wedding

Christina and Josh Hall are on the move just weeks after news broke of their secret wedding. The HGTV star announced on Instagram that the couple is relocating from their Dana Point, California home.

“Loved redesigning our Dana Point pad and all the memories we made in this home,” Christina captioned a video walking through her house. “It’s bittersweet we’re moving soon, but I can’t wait to make our next home our own.”

The “Flip or Flop” star sold the property for $11.5 million in early April 2022, according to Zillow. The house has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is 6,085 square feet.

The family will remain local, moving closer to her kids’ school, she revealed on Instagram. Christina co-parents daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with “Flipping 101” star Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 2, with “Celebrity IOU Joyride” host Ant Anstead.

“We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view,” the “Christina on the Coast” star explained. “We still LOVE the view but among other things we don’t love the 90 minute round trip drive to and from the kids school. Back to Newport we go. Near school and friends and work. Our new home is our long term family home. Coming from a restless soul my soul is ready to rest. At 38 I’m exactly where I want to be and can’t wait to make the next house our home.”

Christina & Josh Secretly Wed

Details surrounding Christina and Josh’s secret nuptials remain largely unknown, but TMZ first broke the news in early April 2022. According to the outlet, they “tied the knot in California sometime over the last 6 months.” The outlet reported that they are planning “an intimate ceremony with close friends and family” soon.

Christina also updated her last name on Instagram from her maiden name Haack to Hall.

They went public with their relationship in July 2021, but Christina later revealed on Instagram that they have been dating since at least March 2022. She confirmed their engagement in September 2021.

Their Second Home Will Be the Setting for Christina’s New HGTV Series

The family has a second home in Nashville, Tennessee which will be featured in the upcoming series, “Christina in the Country.”

The six-episode docuseries “will follow Christina on her bold next chapter as she expands her design business across the country and puts down roots at her second home—a Tennessee farm,” HGTV announced. “Now, Christina, who always lived an active, outdoor lifestyle in Southern California, will create even more life-long memories with her three children and husband Josh Hall in Tennessee.” It is slated for a late 2022 release.

The spin-off will be Haack’s second solo outing for HGTV, having signed a multi-year deal with the network in March 2022. She rose to fame alongside her then-husband El Moussa on “Flip or Flop,” which ended its 10-season run in March 2022.

“Christina on the Coast” is also set to return with new episodes later this year. The couple’s new production company, Unbroken Productions, will co-produce the new season.

