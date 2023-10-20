Brynn Whitfield Weighs in on Tamra Judge Cursing at Andy Cohen

“Real Housewives of New York City” star Brynn Whitfield suggested she disapproved of “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge’s comments to Bravo producer Andy Cohen during the RHOC season 17 reunion. While speaking to Page Six in October 2023, Whitfield referenced that Judge told Cohen to “be quiet” and “f*** off” when he reminded her she made negative remarks about her RHOC castmates after she was fired from the series in 2020.

“I was like, ‘Don’t tell Dad to eff off.’ You know, I don’t bite the hand that feeds me. And I’m being fed very well,” said the marketing consultant.

Whitfield clarified that she enjoys Judge as an RHOC star, stating, “I have loved Tamra.”

“She’s one of the ones that I have been loving,” said the 36-year-old.

Tamra Judge Commented on Her RHOC Season 17 Reunion Remarks

Judge addressed her RHOC season 17 comments in the October 13 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. She explained she was upset that Cohen brought up her past comments during a discussion about Heather Dubrow’s relationship with her castmates. As fans are aware, Judge claimed Dubrow called Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter “losers.” The “Let’s Talk With Heather Dubrow” podcast host denied the accusations.

Judge also shared that her husband, Eddie Judge, briefly spoke about the ordeal with Cohen during a taping of his talk show, “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“Eddie’s like, ‘I heard my wife went after you.’ He goes ‘Pfff, that’s nothing.’ Like we laughed about it,” said the reality television personality.

Judge, who rejoined the RHOC cast for season 17, also stated she does not believe her comments to Cohen will cause her to lose her position on the Bravo franchise.

“There’s people out there going, ‘Oh she’s going to lose her job now. She went against Andy.’ No, it’s good. He just texted me yesterday,” said Judge.

In addition, the 56-year-old noted she did not deny making negative comments about her RHOC castmates during her time away from the series. She suggested she did so in retaliation for their remarks on RHOC season 16. According to Judge, Cohen was receptive to her explanation and told her he understood her “point.”

Brynn Whitfield Discussed Filming Her First RHONY Reunion

Whitfield began starring on RHONY during its 14th season, which premiered in June 2023. During a September 2023 appearance on “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent’s podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Whitfield discussed filming the season 14 reunion in September 2023. The 36-year-old shared she was “nervous” before filming the reunion special. The RHONY personality stated, however, that she felt that the overall experience was enjoyable. She revealed she received some apologies from her castmates during the production of the RHONY season 14 reunion.

“For me, it was easy. I enjoyed it,” said Whitfield.

Whitfield’s RHONY castmate Ubah Hassan also spoke about filming the season 14 reunion, which begins airing on October 22. In an October 2023 interview with Variety, Hassan shared that she found the reunion emotional.

“There was a lot of crying on my part, there’s a lot of hurt that I address. I broke down a couple times, and I think most of us broke down,” said the model. “I can’t explain it until you are in it, because there’s a lot of things you want to be heard. And then there’s like six people, and everyone’s choosing different angles.”