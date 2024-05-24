RHOBH Star Shares Details on Filming Season 14 With New Cast

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ” can look forward to a “fresh” and “fun” season 14, at least according to one of its stars.

In a pair of May 2024 interviews, RHOBH veteran Garcelle Beauvais opened up about filming early scenes with the new cast for the Bravo reality show.

On May 22, Bravo confirmed that Beauvais will return to RHOBH along with fellow veterans Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke. In addition, newcomer Bozoma Saint John will make her debut as a main RHOBH cast member. Stracke’s close friend Jennifer Tilly will appear as a “friend of,” as will returning cast member Kathy Hilton.

Richards’ close friend Jamie Lee Curtis previously shared an Instagram post to claim that Amanda de Cadenet will be a “friend of” this season, but the British photographer and media personality was not named in Bravo’s official cast announcement.

Season 13 headline makers Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley were not asked back for the new season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Garcelle Beauvais Said the Fun Starts ‘Right Out of the Gate’

Beauvais opened up in an interview with Us Weekly, where she noted the changes for season 14. “It’s going to be fun,” the “Black Girl Missing” actress said. “I think we’re all excited and we’re all ready to play. I felt like in the past other seasons, we were a little timid.”

She noted that Hilton, especially, was making a “bigger than ever” return to the show. Hilton’s last foray on RHOBH, in season 12, didn’t end well after she got into a huge fight with Lisa Rinna during a cast trip to Aspen.

Of Hilton’s antics, Beauvais said, “She has already started. I love her.”

While she didn’t verify exactly what Hilton “started” already, Beauvais promised there would be some fun moments on the show.

“Wait till you see,” she said in a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We’re starting right out the gate. Right out the gate. We’re really fun. I’m not allowed to say a lot. I’ll get in trouble, but I think it’s gonna be really fun and fresh, I really do.”

The RHOBH Cast Filmed Their 1st Group Event at Sutton Stracke’s House

Photos have already leaked from the first RHOBH season 14 filming event and it does indeed look like a “fun” outing.

According to The U.S. Sun, several cast members, including newcomers Saint John and Tilly, were seen in filming at Sutton Stracke’s Surrealism Ball. The Bravo stars were dressed in Met gala-style attire as they celebrated the 100th anniversary of the surrealist movement at Stracke’s Bel-Air mansion.

Kyle Richards spoke about season 14 filming during an Amazon livestream on May 14, 2024. She noted that she did not know at least one of the newcomers before filming at Stracke’s house.

“There have been some people that I have not met before someone that I have,” she teased. Richards added that it was “so far so good” as far as the new women on the cast were going.

The RHOBH OG added that she was ready for a lighter season after last year’s filming focused on her marital problems with her husband Mauricio Umansky. Richards told fans that she is most looking forward to “having fun and not having as difficult of a season as [she] had last year.”

