Kyle Richards Breaks Silence on Mauricio’s Dating Life

Kyle Richards addressed her husband Mauricio Umansky’s recent antics with singer Anitta, and she shot down rumors that he’s dating the Brazilian singer.

Richards and Umansky confirmed their separation in July 2023. The Agency founder was photographed partying with Anitta days before his family joined him for the holidays at their home in Aspen.

In a video posted by The Daily Mail on December 24, 2023, Richards was caught by a paparazzi while getting into her car with her daughters in Aspen. After she was asked if Umansky 53, is dating Anitta, 30, she immediately laughed the speculation off. “Come on, guys,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said. “No, that’s not true. They’re just hanging out, hanging out.”

When asked how she would feel if her husband of 27 years were to start dating Anitta, Richards remained unbothered. “Well he’s allowed to do what he wants,” she said.

Mauricio Umansky Partied Hard With Anitta After Filming Her Wearing Only a Towel

Buzz about Umansky hit a fever pitch just before Christmas when he posted a video of a day in the snow with Anitta and his “Dancing With the Stars” co-star Lele Pons. In one clip, Umansky teased some upcoming shenanigans between the two women. They later revealed that Umansky filmed them wearing nothing but towels as they skied down a big slope in Aspen while drinking champagne from a bottle. Umansky later partied with Anitta at a ski lodge,

In a photo posted to his Instagram story, the dad of four posed shirtless alongside Anitta. In a video from the night, the singer was seen spraying champagne all over Umansky as they danced while celebrating the birthday of DJ Pedro Sampaio.

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Have the Freedom to Date Who They Want

In addition to his antics with Anitta, Umansky was seen out to dinner with influencer Alexandria Wolfe in Aspen. A source told People magazine that Umansky and Wolfe “have become good friends” and “have been enjoying each other’s company upon meeting in Aspen.” “She is an accomplished designer, and they respect each other’s entrepreneurial spirit,” the insider added of Wolfe.

Richards has been linked to singer Morgan Wade but has denied romance rumors. The RHOBH star does not seem at all jealous that Umansky is hanging with beautiful young women.

During a Q&A on Amazon Live, Richards said she still lives with Umansky amicably despite their split. “I can just tell you this is not a situation where there’s fighting going on at all,” she said. “But it’s just, we’re living together but now we have our freedom to do what we want to do.”

Richards wasn’t always so cool with Umansky hanging out with other women. She admitted she was upset when he was seen holding hands with “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Emma Slater.

“I was taken aback,” Richards admitted on “Watch What Happens Live.” “That was very hard to see that. I mean yes, that hurt my feelings. The thing is this, I don’t know if anything’s happened yet, but obviously, there’s something there.”

