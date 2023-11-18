RHONY Alum Wants a Dating Show Spinoff

A “Real Housewives of New York City” veteran is ready for another starring role. In a November 2023 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast, former RHONY star Luann De Lesseps said she would be open to looking for love on TV.

The 58-year-old Countess compared her situation to the women on ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor.” The ABC spinoff features 22 women aged 60 to 75 looking for love with 72-year-old widower, Gerry Turner.

In the interview, De Lesseps told Yontef she thinks Bravo should give her a similar spinoff.

Here’s what you need to know:

Luann De Lesseps Says Bravo Owes Her a Dating Show After All These Years

De Lesseps was previously married to Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2007. They share two kids together, a son, Noel, and a daughter Victoria. De Lesseps later had a one-year marriage to Tom D’Agostino in 2016.

On the heels of her latest reality TV cameos on “The Masked Singer” and “Welcome to Crappie Lake,” De Lesseps agreed with Yontef that 2024 could be her year to find love.

After Yontef noted that former RHONY stars Tinsley Mortimer and Kelly Bensimon both got engaged in 2023 and her time could be next, De Lesseps replied, “Yes. Yes. I’m manifesting it.”

The cabaret singer then revealed that she’d be game to meet men in a “Bachelorette” style show. “Look at how well ‘The Golden Bachelor’ is doing,” she said of the ABC show about seniors looking for love. “I think they definitely, could, you know, Bravo could really find me a man. I mean, come on. I put in some years with them. It’s the least they can do.”

De Lesseps also teased, “Well, you know, I’ve heard there’s talk going on about something going on.”

The Countess clarified that there is not currently a dating show in the works for her. “I would like to have a dating show,” she explained. “It makes sense to me. I’m single, you know, that would be awesome. I can’t think of anything better than having producers cast men for me.

De Lesseps also replied “Hallelujah!” when Yontef suggested that producers could ask her what type of partner she is looking for, then cast a houseful of men to date her. She also revealed that she would trust Dorinda Medley for advice on any potential suitors.

Luann is Looking For Husband No. 3

Fans have seen De Lesseps date several different boyfriends over the years. According to BravoTV.com, she dated Jacques Azoulay for four years had had a fling with New York Mets star Keth Hernandez. De Lesseps also briefly dated personal trainer Garth Wakeford.

De Lesseps previously admitted she’s ready to settle down again. And Bravo producers can take notes on what type of guy she’s looking for, should they ever want to give her a dating spinoff.

In an interview with The Daily Dish, De Lesseps said that while she’s dating, she “would love to find husband [No. 3] because three times the charm.”

She also said she’s looking for a man who is “fun” and makes her laugh. “Somebody who’s a great conversationalist,” the RHONY OG added. “Somebody preferably who’s tall, dark, and handsome, with hair.”

