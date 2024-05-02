RHONJ Star Says Margaret Josephs’ Falling Out With Jackie Goldschneider is ‘a Blessing’

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Rachel Fuda is sharing her thoughts about Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider‘s feud.

During an appearance on the May 1 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod,” hosted by Bravo personalities Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp, Fuda was asked to share her opinion about Josephs’ falling out with Goldschneider.

“I think it’s a blessing for Margaret. Absolutely. It’s a blessing,” said the 33-year-old.

Fuda also shared whether she believes Goldschneider feels insecure about her position as a “friend of” on RHONJ. She stated that she thinks the former lawyer “is always insecure.” Fuda also said she believed Goldschneider should leave the series if she is upset by being a part-time cast member.

“I don’t think it matters if she’s full-time or part-time. Does that answer your question? Listen, I get it. At that point, if you are that insecure about it, tap out. You don’t have to do it. If it’s that uncomfortable for you and it’s that unnatural, then just don’t do it,” said Fuda.

Fuda also stated she believed Goldschneider “has a lot of self-reflecting to do.”

“I think she has to figure out what her priorities are. If it’s being a ‘Housewife.’ Or if it’s your dignity,” said the RHONJ star.

Margaret Josephs & Melissa Gorga Discussed Their Relationship With Jackie Goldschneider

Josephs spoke about her current dynamic with Goldschneider in a February 2024 interview with Access Hollywood, alongside her castmates Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania. She stated that she is upset that she and Goldschneider are no longer friends.

“It’s disappointing. And it’s sad. I guess she’s not who I thought she was. But that’s okay,” said Josephs.

Gorga also teased she is no longer close to Goldschneider. She stated, however, that she was not upset that the former lawyer became friends with her estranged sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice.

“It has really nothing to do with that. We drifted apart a little bit. But it had nothing to do with anything other than Jackie just had a change of heart on a bunch of different things. And feelings,” said Gorga.

Jackie Goldschneider Mentioned Her Issues With Margaret Josephs at the 2023 BravoCon

While speaking to Us Weekly at the 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 3, 2023, Goldschneider briefly discussed falling out with Josephs during the production of RHONJ season 14. She suggested she did not expect to end her friendship with the fashion designer.

“Very surprising for me. But, you know, sometimes friendships — they evolve. They come to an end,” said Goldschneider.

The mother of four also spoke about her friendship with Giudice. She stated that their relationship is “mutually respectful,” despite having past issues with each other. As fans are aware, Goldschneider was unhappy with Giudice after she repeated rumors that her husband Evan Goldschneider had cheated in RHONJ season 11.

“It was really organic. We were just talking at a party. And we were talking more. And then we started calling each other. Then we hung out. And started hugging. We like each other,” said Goldschneider.

New episodes of RHONJ will begin airing on May 5 on Bravo.