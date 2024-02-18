‘Bachelor’ Star Shares Unexpected Pregnancy Announcement

A former contestant from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” just announced she is expanding her family. Caila Quinn, who was on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor” shared the exciting news in a fun way.

Here’s what you need to know:

Caila Quinn and Her Husband Are Expecting Their 2nd Child

On February 16, Quinn shared her family’s big announcement on her Instagram page. “Well… looks like there is another ‘Minnie me’ coming in August,” she exclaimed.

The short video Quinn included in her pregnancy announcement showed her at Disney World with her husband and their daughter. The couple welcomed their first child, Teddi, in March 2023.

The former “Bachelor” star wrote, “So excited for Teddi to become a big sister!! We are soaking in every second bringing her to Disney for the first time.” Quinn then quipped, “Also, enjoying this trip before next time we have to do it with a double stroller.”

In the video, Quinn and her husband, Nick Burrello, wore matching Disney World sweatshirts. She added Minnie Mouse ears for herself and their daughter was in a Disney-themed onesie. They filmed their brief video with Cinderella’s Castle in the background.

Bachelor Nation Was Thrilled for Quinn

“The Bachelor” star’s announcement generated a big response from her followers.

Raven Gates gushed, “OH MY GOSH!! How am I just seeing this!?!? CONGRATS.” Gates is married to her “Bachelor in Paradise” beau, Adam Gottschalk, and they now have two sons.

Additional notes of congratulations came in from other Bachelor Nation personalities such as Vanessa Grimaldi, Haley Ferguson, Emily Ferguson, and Amanda Stanton.

A few commenters admitted they had a hunch Quinn was expecting again.

Another former “Bachelor” contestant, Leslie Hughes, wrote, “Aww YAY!!!! I thought so, woo hoo CONGRATULATIONS!!!”

Model Iskra Lawrence added, “MAMAAAAAA it’s happening!!! Yayyy so so happy for yall 😍😍 and can’t wait to see teddi in her big sis era.”

Nearly 300 Redditors commented on a thread about Quinn’s pregnancy announcement in “The Bachelor” subreddit.

Quite a few people were critical of Quinn being pregnant again so soon after welcoming Teddi. Many others, however, shared positive comments.

“The Pearl clutching regarding their kids age gaps is a bit much… Let people make their own choices, even if you wouldn’t do the same,” one Redditor suggested.

Someone else commented, “Yay! I’m so happy for her and her baby girl is the cutest…I know she’ll be the best big sister!”

“Her little girl is so cute. Looks exactly like mom and dad but also a miniature Caila all the way. I also like her name,” added another Redditor.

Quinn Found Love Outside of Bachelor Nation

As People noted, Quinn exited Higgins’ “Bachelor” season in third place in 2016. She appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise” after that, and she was briefly involved with Jared Haibon during that season.

Bachelor Nation fans know that did not last, and Haibon is now married to fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” star Ashley Iaconetti. They recently announced they are also expecting their second child.

Quinn debuted her romance with Burrello on Instagram in October 2017, and the two got engaged in January 2020. Quinn and Burrello got married on May 29, 2021, and their daughter Teddi Marie was born on March 30, 2023.