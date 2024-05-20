Joey Graziadei Shares News of Sad Family Loss

“The Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei and his extended family are navigating a heartbreaking loss. His grandmother died, and he took to social media to share a tribute to her.

Joey Graziadei Said There Was Nobody Like His Grandma

On May 19, Graziadei shared posts about his grandmother on Instagram. The first photo he included showed him as a little boy sitting on his grandfather’s lap. His grandmother knelt next to him and a family dog looked on.

Another photo showed “The Bachelor” star as a toddler in the arms of his grandma. She gazed lovingly at him as he smiled at the camera. A separate photo Graziadei included showed him sleeping on his grandma’s chest when he was an infant.

“Saying goodbye is never easy. You shined with love, joy, and happiness every day. Truly, there was no one like you,” Graziadei wrote in the caption.

He continued, “Thank you for always being the example of love and joy in our family. I love you Grandma, you will always be missed ❤️ 5.15.24.”

Bachelor Nation Alums Sent Their Love

A video Graziadei included in his post showed his grandmother in more recent years. “The Bachelor” star was a teenager in the clip, and his grandma was telling him and his two sisters goodbye and that she loved them.

The final snapshot in Graziadei’s post showed him from behind as he walked hand-in-hand with his grandma along a road.

Graziadei’s fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, commented, “Another angel watching over us.”

“Thinking of you and hoping the memories of your time together bring you some peace,” wrote Joan Vassos, who was just announced as the first lead for “The Golden Bachelorette.”

“So sorry for your loss man, thinking of you and sending love,” added former “Bachelorette” star Jason Tartick.

“Praying for yall & sending love to the family,” added Charity Lawson. As fans will remember, Graziadei was the runner-up on Lawson’s “Bachelorette” season.

Kaity Biggar and Nick Viall left comments of support, too.

Graziadei’s older sister, Carly Monzo, shared a tribute to her grandmother on Instagram page, too. “My angel. You were truly my favorite person in the world. My whole entire heart,” she wrote.

Monzo continued, “I will miss you each & everyday until I see you again. I love you more, Grandma.”

The “I love you more” in Monzo’s caption seemed to be a nod to the family’s tradition of her saying she loved them more. That could be seen in the video “The Bachelor” star shared too.

Anderson commented on her future sister-in-law’s Instagram post, too. “Her beautiful soul will live on with all of you.”

In Instagram Stories shared on May 19, “The Bachelor” star shared a bit more about his grandmother and her death. Her name was Ann, and she lived from August 24, 1931, to May 15, 2024.

Her obituary noted she died at the age of 92, “surrounded by loving family.” She married her high school sweetheart, Philip Graziadei, in June 1954. Philip died in May 2017.

Not only did Ann raise four children with Philip, but she also raised four younger siblings of her husband’s after their parents died. She worked at an elementary school in Utica, New York, and treasured her Catholic faith.

“Family, faith, love, and friendship were everything to her,” her obituary read. “She was always there for everyone and made you feel welcomed, loved and at home. Our beloved, beautiful, forever angel,” it continued.