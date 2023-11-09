Former ‘Bachelorette’ Couple Spotted Together at Friend’s Wedding, Had a ‘Great’ Time

Former “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison wed Lauren Zima at their Austin, Texas home on November 4, and their guest list included quite a few “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” veterans.

A number of photos and videos hit social media after the event. It did not take “The Bachelorette” fans long to notice both Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe were in attendance.

Bristowe and Tartick seemed to be near one another multiple times in the public social media posts fans saw. In addition, they seemed quite friendly in comments on Instagram. Is it possible the previously engaged pair could reunite romantically?

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Bachelorette’ Stars Bristowe & Tartick Seemed Quite Friendly

Harrison and Zima’s Austin, Texas wedding event was packed with Bachelor Nation stars. On November 6, Tartick shared a video via his Instagram page that was full of highlights from the weekend.

There were quick shots of many fan-favorite franchise veterans, like Trista Sutter, Jade and Tanner Tolbert, Bob Guiney, Wells Adams, Tayshia Adams, Ashley Iaconetti, and Jared Haibon. Ben Higgins was there, as were JoJo Fletcher, Arie and Lauren Luyendyk, Becca Tilley, Sean and Catherine Lowe, and Colton Underwood.

The group clearly had a blast celebrating Harrison and Zima, but “The Bachelorette” fans could not help but notice how frequently Bristowe popped up in Tartick’s shots or near him in shots others took.

“Nothing brings perspective to life’s nuances like witnessing two beautiful humans finding their soulmate,” Tartick noted in the caption of his post. Bristowe commented with a string of clapping hands emoji, and over 1,500 fans “liked” her note.

“I hope some poor decisions were made,” quipped one person under Bristowe’s comment.

“I love you both,” noted a second commenter “I have never wanted two people to find their way back to each other so badly, but I know life always does have its nuances. Just happy to see you smiling together/getting along. Looks like fun with great people! 🖤”

Someone else added, “Love seeing you and KB reunited! The level of love and respect it takes to have such a great friendship after ending a relationship is just goals! I’ll always hope you two find your way back to each other, but I’m loving watching you both navigate a new normal and grow in your own ways for now!

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Had Lots to Say About Tartick & Bristowe’s Posts

Bristowe posted a string of highlights on her Instagram page on November 6 too. Tartick commented on her post, writing, “It was great seeing you KB.” His comment received over 4,600 likes and prompted a lengthy string of responses as well.

The former “Bachelorette” lead responded to Tartick’s reply, writing, “Great seeing you too JT. Rip to the dance floor cuz we all killed it.”

“Is it weird that I’m really hoping there was a late night make out between you and @jason_tartick? #friendscanmakeouttoo😂,” read a comment in that particular thread.

“My heart is melting. One day you guys might [get] back together. Never know. Love you guys together! Respect to both of you,” admitted another fan.

“I know I’m wrong for this and I’m not too proud of myself…I’m sure there’s a reason they broke up…but I’d be really happy if Jason and KB reunited 🙈🙈🙈,” a fan noted on Reddit.

A different Reddit comment read, “Just get back together, life is short! Go do couples counseling!”

Not all “Bachelorette” fans were gushing over Tartick and Bristowe spending so much time together at the wedding and posting about it, though.

“Ew this whole drama is thirsty and weird. Maybe I’m reading too much into it but Jason’s comment was super cold and I guess meant to show fans they were simply cordial at an event, not hooking up,” a Redditor suggested.

“I find it very performative and eye-roll inducing that he felt he needed to make this comment public. He could easily have texted her that if he really wanted her to know, instead he felt all the ‘fans’ needed to know it too. Cringe,” another Redditor wrote.