Leslie Fhima Returns to Instagram After Gerry Turner Rejection

Leslie Fhima did not receive Gerry Turner’s final rose on the debut season of “The Golden Bachelor.” Viewers watched Turner break things off with Fhima during the November 30 finale, and he later presented his final rose to Theresa Nist.

Fhima was honest in telling Turner exactly how she felt about his decision, both during the pre-taped segment and when she saw him again for the first time live. Now, Fhima has returned to Instagram and what she shared had “The Golden Bachelor” fans cheering her on.

Leslie Fhima Is ‘Excited for the Next Chapter’

On December 1, the day after “The Golden Bachelor” finale, Fhima shared her thoughts on Instagram. The photo she used was one from the live part of the finale and it showed her sitting on the couch talking with host Jesse Palmer.

Fhima wrote, “Grateful for the journey on @goldenbachelorabc where I embraced vulnerability and chased love fearlessly.”

“The Golden Bachelor” runner-up continued, “Though the final rose eluded me, my worth isn’t determined by someone else’s choice. True happiness blossoms from self-love and empowerment as a woman.”

Fans of the show have been showering Fhima with support. Even “The Bachelorette” star Trista Sutter revealed she had been in touch. Fhima noted in her Instagram caption, “The overwhelming support has been my greatest prize.”

Before ending her caption, Fhima shared, “This experience opened my heart and mind, and I’m excited for the next chapter, wherever it may lead.”

The comments section of Fhima’s new post was flooded with love from other Bachelor Nation alums and plenty of fans.

Sutter commented, “My heart was broken for you but LOVE your vulnerability and honesty. Just wish I had been able to add a hug to the kiss I blew from the audience.”

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Star Has Received a Lot of Support

Former “The Bachelorette” star Rachel Recchia told Fhima she was “so proud of you!” Fellow former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe added, “We love you!”

Kaity Biggar, who received “The Bachelor” star Zach Shallcross’ final rose, and remains engaged to him, commented with a string of pink heart emoji.

Fellow “The Golden Bachelor” star Joan Vassos wrote, “Well said my friend. You were an inspiration last night and I hope you felt the love from all of us golden girls.”

The two ladies exchanged a couple of replies after Vassos’ initial comment. Fhima wrote, “@joan_vassos loved having you there my sweet friend,” and Vassos replied, “You’re stuck with me now!”

One show fan added, “The golden sisterhood is strong and beautiful and the best thing to come out of this show. Something that the world needed to see.”

Another comment on Fhima’s post read, “Such eloquent words Leslie…powerful & true. You shined on the finale! It was all you, girl. This experience only made you a better human…one of the best I know! Love you!”

Several “The Golden Bachelor” fans commented about their hope that Fhima may go on to lead a season of “The Golden Bachelorette.” There has been no formal announcement yet that ABC will put together such a thing. However, both fans and Palmer have shared their enthusiasm for the idea.

“Waiting for your Golden Bachelorette season! We all cried with you last night…Thank you for being vulnerable in a hard situation and handling yourself with integrity, kindness, fun and class,” one fan shared.

A different fan added, “Please be the next Golden Bachelorette!!! I picked you from the beginning!!!”