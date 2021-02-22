Is Matt James Still With His ‘Bachelor’ Winner?

On Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, Matt James will meet the families of his final four women; Michelle, Bri, Rachael, and Serena P. As the season begins to wrap up, fans have been finding themselves wondering if James and the woman he chooses on the finale are still together. Ahead of Monday night’s episode, Reality Steve confirmed that James and his Bachelor “winner” have indeed split.

Warning: Bachelor spoilers ahead.

According to Reality Steve, James chooses Rachael Kirkconnell in the end. He ends up sending his runner up, Michelle Young, home before the final rose ceremony. Interestingly, however, James does not propose to Kirkconnell on the finale.

The two end up leaving Nemacolin Resort as boyfriend and girlfriend, only to break up a few weeks after filming wrapped.

Here’s what you need to know:

Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Were Still Together as of a Week ago, According to Reality Steve

Despite the controversy surrounding Rachael Kirkconnell, she and Matt James were still dating as of last week, according to Reality Steve. In his weekly reader emails blog, Steve Carbone was asked “Any idea how Matt and Rachael are doing?” to which he gave a very confident response.

“They are still together,” he wrote.

Many fans have been wondering if Kirkconnell’s self-described racist behavior in the past had an affect on her relationship with James. Ahead of Monday night’s Bachelor episode, James took to Instagram to release a statement in which he addressed Kirkconnell’s past behavior.

“The reality is that I’m learning about these situations in real time, and it has been devastating and heartbreaking to put it bluntly,” James wrote. Just moments later, Reality Steve confirmed that James and Kirkconnell had split.

Kirkconnell recently took to Instagram to apologize after photos of her attending an “Old South” formal back in 2018 surfaced online.

“I am sorry to the communities and individuals that my actions harmed or offended. I am ashamed about my lack of education, but it is no one’s responsibility to educate me. I am learning and will continue to learn how to be antiracist, because it’s important to speak up in the moment and not after you’re called out. If you are a person who doesn’t understand the offense in question, I urge you to learn from my mistakes and encourage you to use them as a teachable moment,” she wrote in part.

Matt James Was Still Posting Hints About Rachael Kirkconnell on His Instagram Stories

For the past few weeks, Matt James has been posting hints that he chose Kirkconnell, and hasn’t been very shy about it, either. As previously reported by Heavy, James has been snacking on a homemade charcuterie every Monday night as he watches his season play out.

Fans were quick to point out that Kirkconnell is a big fan of charcuterie boards. Not only does she have one featured in her Instagram highlights, but she also submitted that as part of her bio for the show.

“Nothing makes her happier than a good movie, good wine, and charcuterie boards,” one line of her ABC bio reads. It may be obvious that his snack of choice is a nod to his leading lady, and each week that passes, he seemed to be confirming that he and Kirkconnell were very much still an item.

It will be interesting to see if he posts anything on his Instagram story tonight.

