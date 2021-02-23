Newest ‘Bachelor’ Couple Has Split Before the Season Finale

What would have been the newest Bachelor couple is no more.

Matt James and his season pick, Rachael Kirkconnell, have split. Rumors that the two were no longer together circulated shortly after controversy broke out surrounding Kirkconnell. Reality Steve has now confirmed those rumors.

“Not that Matt’s statement wasn’t pretty clear itself, but I can confirm that Matt and Rachael have broken up,” Reality Steve tweeted on Monday evening.

On Monday, February 22, James took to Instagram to share his feelings on the latest controversy rocking the Bachelor franchise. James addressed Kirkconnell’s self-described racist behavior and Chris Harrison’s insensitive comments, in addition to showing support for his friend, Rachel Lindsay.

“The past few weeks have been some of the most challenging of my life, and while there are several episodes left of the season, it is important that I take the time to address the troubling information that has come to light since we wrapped filming, including the incredibly disappointing photos of Rachael Kirkconnell and the interview between Rachel Lindsay and Chris Harrison. The reality is that I’m learning about these situations in real time, and it has been devastating and heartbreaking to put it bluntly,” James wrote in part.

Although he didn’t further address Kirkconnell in his statement, it seemed clear that he’d re-evaluated his relationship with her after learning about things she did in the not-so-distant past.

Here’s what you need to know:

Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell May Have Only Recently Broken up

Just last week, Reality Steve confirmed that James and Kirkconnell were still together. He was asked about the status of their relationship in his weekly “reader emails” segment. In response, he confirmed that James and Kirkconnell were indeed still on.

Fans had been wondering if the controversy surrounding Kirkconnell would ultimately end her relationship with James — and that does seem to be the case.

Over the past few weeks, James had been dropping hints that he chose Kirkconnell on the finale. Fans were quick to notice that he was making charcuterie boards each Monday night. Kirkconnell is a big fan of charcuterie boards, so it seemed to be a nod to her. So far, however, James has not posted about a charcuterie board today. He did, however, post a video of himself making one last Monday night — which was well after the controversial photos of Kirkconnell surfaced online.

Matt James Chose Rachael Kirkconnell on the ‘Bachelor’ Finale, but He Did not Propose

Spoilers for The Bachelor were slow to come out this season due to the nature of the show’s filming. However, Reality Steve was able to confirm that James chose Kirkconnell in the end. When he first posted the spoiler, Steve was unsure whether or not the show ended with a proposal this season; he later confirmed that it did not.

“Matt did not propose to Rachael. They are still together today though,” Reality Steve wrong on his February 2 blog. He went on to say that he didn’t think that the two would last.

“…whether Matt did or didn’t propose I don’t think should matter in the least bit, since engagements on this show really don’t mean anything. But I can already tell you him not proposing will immediately have people giving the hot take that these two won’t make it. I mean, I don’t think they will either, but not because he didn’t propose. I don’t think they’ll make it because I don’t think for a second Matt is ready for a serious relationship, and never was,” Reality Steve wrote.

