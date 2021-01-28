‘Queen’ Victoria Larson Responds to Accusations of Bullying on ‘the Bachelor’

Is Victoria Larson an evil queen? The contestant on season 25 of The Bachelor appeared on Good Morning America to share her side of those bullying accusations.

The “Queen” has been labeled a bully after conflicts with multiple castmates, including spearheading the group confrontation against Sarah Trott.

“They knew me and knew my heart and knew that I really never have ill intent so I think they viewed it differently just because they know me,” Larson told Good Morning America’s Kaylee Hartung when asked about how her antics were received by her fellow contestants.

“Honestly, it was all in good fun. If my words or actions hurt anyone, like I sincerely apologize and I’ll do better and hold myself accountable,” Larson added. “I’m not a bully, I’m really not.”

Briefly amid the backlash, Larson even set her Instagram to private. Larson was labeled the villain of the season early on, clashing with her roommate and taking the drama to Bachelor Matt James during the first week. She subsequently aided in Trott’s exit, got called out by Katie Thurston for rude comments and was one of the most vocal against the second wave of contestants that entered the house.

On Good Morning America, she addressed one of those moments. She said, “Snatching the crown [off Catalina Morales] was not my best moment looking back but I meant it all in good fun.”

Though Larson claims she became friends with one of the new girls. When asked if it was Morales, she quipped, “One queen only.”

Still, she admitted the backlash was unexpected, with some viewers even sending her death threats. “I anticipated being well-received so to get like the bullying messages and the hate mail and the death threats wasn’t really prepared for that at all. One hundred percent it was shocking.”

Trott Seemingly Shades Larson on Instagram

After crashing a group date to speak with James, Trott faced immediate backlash for interrupting other contestants’ time. Then ostracizing herself from her cast members, she was emotional as she faced everyone calling her manipulative, calculating and toxic.

Trott blamed the backlash as part of the reason for her exit from the show. After the episode featuring her departure aired, Trott seemingly shaded Larson on Instagram.

She shared “Real queens fix each other’s crowns,” writing in the caption:

“We see the quote ‘women supporting women’ all the time on the internet but what does that really mean? To me, it means sharing encouragement instead of judgment. Refraining from negative comments even when it’s sometimes easier to say something mean instead of something nice. It means supporting a female owned business and paying full price. It means supporting a younger woman in your industry and offering guidance and support when appropriate. It means valuing community over competition. It does NOT mean you have to pretend to like everyone always. That’s impossible. But it DOES mean being a good person, keeping your head up and refraining from degrading another human being. You never know the internal battles another person is going through. At the end of the day, please just be a decent, kind individual.”

Her Old Arrest Resurfaced

The Sun uncovered old arrest records of Larson from 2012, sharing the mugshot of a then-20-year-old sporting blonde hair. She was charged with petit theft for shoplifting more than 25 items totaling more than $250 at a Publix store in Tallahassee, Florida.

While she seemingly responded with a vague Instagram post, she opened up about the impact it will have on her life.

She told Hartung, “When it initially, the story broke, I called my dad of course and he’s like, ‘How do you feel?’ I feel liberated like everything’s exposed. I can tell my future husband ‘Google Me’ I have no secrets to hide.”

She was sentenced to two days in jail.

