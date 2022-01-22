Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk Welcome Baby Boy: PHOTOS

Another “Bachelor in Paradise” baby has entered the world.

Franchise favorites Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk have welcomed a baby boy. The couple, who wed in April 2021, nearly four years after meeting on the ABC dating show, shared the joyous news on Instagram.

On January 17, Adam Gottschalk posted to his Instagram story to tease his son’s impending arrival. “We think baby G is coming today,” he wrote. “Went into hospital this AM. Raven is 3 cm dilated and about to start epidural. #staytuned.” The dad-to-be later posted an update to reveal that the epidural was in and that he was going home to get bags to spend the night at the hospital. Hours later, he gave an update that Raven was 9 centimeters dilated and was an “absolute trooper.”

On January 18, Adam shared a photo of his son’s footprints with an update. “Little man made it,” he wrote. “Had emergency c-section after pushing for about an hour and a half. Mom and baby are doing very well.”

Here’s what you need to know about Raven and Adam’s bundle of joy.

Raven Gates Delivered a Baby Boy on January 18, 2022

On January 18, Raven Gates delivered the couple’s baby boy at 3:33 a.m. The baby weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 21 inches long.

In a slideshow shared to Instagram, a few days later, the new mom shared photos of her son and revealed that his name is Gates Zev Gottschalk. In the first pic, the mom and baby posed in matching pajamas while still at the hospital. Other snaps showed the newborn looking at the camera. There was also a shot of the family arriving home from the hospital after an extended stay due to Raven’s c-section.

In the caption, Raven gave a shout-out to the hospital staff and revealed that she may share the story of baby Gates’ birth “later.”

“God heard my prayers,” she added. “My sweet baby is healthy. I am very blessed! We are officially home as a family!”

Adam also shared photos of his son. The proud papa revealed that he and Raven had picked the name “Gates” for their child as a tribute to her maiden name, while the middle name “Zev” was Adam’s great-grandfather’s name.

The new arrival is the latest in a Bachelor Nation baby boom. In November 2021, longtime lovebirds Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt welcomed a baby boy they named August. And in February, popular “Paradise” couple Ashle Iaconetti and Jared Haibon will also welcome a son.

Raven Gates Shared Her Pregnancy Milestones With Fans

In July 2021, Raven, 30, announced her pregnancy via Instagram as she held her baby’s sonogram. She also revealed that she got pregnant while on her honeymoon with Adam.

“We found out right after the wedding,” Raven told People last summer. “I’ve wanted to be a mom for a long time. And I always imagined creating a family with someone I love so much. And expanding my love with Adam into a human, I can’t even imagine!”

In October 2021, Raven celebrated her baby shower with several friends from Bachelor Nation. Pals Tia Booth, Amanda Stanton, Alexis Waters, and Madison Prewett all attended the festivities in Texas, according to Us Weekly. “Big Brother” alum Jessica Nickson was also a guest.

That same month, the couple announced their baby’s gender with a sweet pumpkin-themed reveal. “OH BOY!!! Can’t wait to meet our little pumpkin #24weeks #pregnant #babybump #ohbaby #itsaboy #boymom,” the expectant mom captioned a pic featuring a blue pumpkin.

Raven later showed off photos of her baby’s nursery which includes a bookshelf loaded with classic children’s books. The “Bachelor in Paradise” alum previously told Us Weekly she hopes to have several children.

“I think we agreed [that] we’d like two or three,” Raven said in June. “But Adam has said, you know, we’ll see how I do with two and then go from there.”

