Will One of These 2 Guys Win Katie Thurston’s Heart?

Love wins! “The Bachelorette” will kick off on Monday, June 7, 2021, and fans all over the country are already curious about how Katie Thurston’s season ends.

Warning: Do not read any further if you don’t want to know any spoilers for the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.”

Reality Steve has spoiled some upcoming aspects of Katie’s season, including her top four guys. The men that will make it to Hometowns are Greg Grippo, Andrew Spencer, Justin Glaze, and Blake Moynes.

The spoiler pro has not yet revealed who Katie chooses in the end, though he has confirmed that she is indeed engaged. In her various pre-show interviews, Katie did admit that she fell in love. In fact, she has revealed that she fell in love with more than one person.

And, in case you were wondering whether or not Katie will be tuning into the show with her significant other, the answer is no. “I mean, single or engaged, I would be watching this alone. I can’t watch it with my family or my friends, seeing myself make out with all these guys. I just need to be alone and embrace it and process it myself.,” she told E! News.

Fans were previously convinced that John Hersey was the guy to win Katie’s heart, but Reality Steve has revealed that he doesn’t even make the top eight; John was previously rumored to be in the top four.

So, which guy wins “The Bachelorette”? Here are some predictions.

Greg Grippo

Greg seems to be the obvious choice to win Katie’s heart for several reasons. Before even meeting him, the two look like they have very similar interests on paper. Both were college athletes — she played volleyball and he played basketball. They both love their families. And they both look like they know how to have a good time.

According to Reality Steve, Greg gets the First Impression rose from Katie on night one. Based on “Bachelorette” history, the guy who makes the best first impression often gets the girl.

According to Refinery29, there have been a total of six seasons of “The Bachelorette” that ended with the first impression rose recipient down on one knee; Kaitlyn Bristowe chose Shawn Booth, JoJo Fletcher chose Jordan Rodgers, Rachel Lindsay chose Bryan Abasolo, and Becca Kufrin chose Garrett Yrigoyen.

Reddit users have been posting their thoughts about the finale on this thread. Some think that Greg is the one while others strongly disagree. Either way, he is a contender and one to watch for sure.

Andrew Spencer

Another possible choice to win Katie’s heart is professional football player Andrew Spencer. Once again, fans seem split on whether or not Katie actually ends up with Andrew, but the consensus seems to be: It’s possible!

Fans on this Reddit thread seemed to be more convinced after Katie’s interview with “Good Morning America” aired on Monday, June 7, 2021. During the interview, Katie named Andrew S. as the “most sincere.” While some fans were quick to point out that could mean he’s friend-zoned, others think it’s such a compliment — and could mean that he’s her main dude.

One Redditor pointed out that Matt James called Rachael Kirkconnell the “most authentic” on his season, and he ended up choosing her in the end.

Another reason people think that Andrew could be the one? His Instagram share from last week to promote the show had a caption in which he called Katie “my love.”

