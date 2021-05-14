Did Katie Thurston Just Accidentally Spoil Her Own Season of ‘The Bachelorette’?

Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” hasn’t started airing yet, and some fans think that she totally just spoiled the whole season with one Instagram post.

Warning: Potential “Bachelorette” spoilers below.

Since her season wrapped, Katie has been very active on social media. She’s been traveling a bit, most recently flying to California to hang out with some friends, and she’s been sharing photos and videos of the memories that she’s been making since returning home from New Mexico, where she supposedly met the love of her life; according to Reality Steve, Katie is engaged.

In an Instagram photo that Katie uploaded on May 13, some fans were quick to look into the location that Katie tagged — Duke’s La Jolla. The Hawaiian restaurant and bar received near-excellent reviews and looks like a really cool place to hang out, especially if you’re a newly engaged reality television star.

However, there might be more to Duke’s La Jolla than meets the eye. According to LinkedIn, John Hersey — a rumored final four guy on Katie’s season — is a bartender at that location. Reddit users don’t miss anything!

Here’s what you need to know:

Reality Steve Revealed the top 3 out of 4 Guys on Katie’s Season & John Is Among Them

Katie’s journey to find love is set to kick off on June 7, but spoilers for her season have already been revealed. While Reality Steve confirmed that Katie is engaged, he was not able to pinpoint the guy that she accepted a proposal from. However, he did reveal three of Katie’s top four guys.

“As you know by now, Blake Moynes shows up rather early in the season, he of Clare/Tayshia’s season. Blake makes the final [four] along with Greg Grippo (the first impression rose recipient), and John Hersey. Those [three] I know. I’m not sure who the [fourth] guy is in the final [four] yet. I’ve heard names but nothing I’m confident about. Those three I am,” Steve’s blog reads.

Interestingly, Katie hasn’t taken the post down, nor has she untagged Duke’s La Jolla. However, her doing so could look even more suspect. Either way, fans are pretty sure that Katie is engaged to John and that she was visiting him at work, so there’s that.

Matt James Similarly Spoiled His Season of ‘The Bachelor’

This wouldn’t be the first time that a “Bachelor” or “Bachelorette” spoiled their season of the show. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth appeared in a Snapchat video together before the finale of her season of “The Bachelorette” aired — Oops.

And who could forget Matt James’ spoiler last season? Fans were keeping a close eye on his every move, and someone saw that he was listening to a Spotify playlist that was created by Rachael Kirkconnell. And there went his season.

While Matt’s mishap may have been completely accidental, Katie’s seems a bit more “in your face” which makes it a little less believable.

“See…. I would say “no, this is too obvious”. But Hannah Ann was basically jumping up and down screaming “I WON. I’M ENGAGED TO PILOT PETE. HE PICKED ME.” And not one of us believed her so….. I won’t rule it out lol,” one Redditor commented on a thread about Katie’s apparent spoiler.

“You know what, I’m gonna give in and buy into this. John is her F1,” added another.

Nevertheless, it seems like John is going to be one to watch this season.

