Kristin Cavallari & Ex Exchange Sweet Super Bowl Messages

Kristin Cavallari and her ex-husband Jay Cutler had a cute social media exchange on Super Bowl Sunday.

The former couple, who split last April and share three young children together, thrilled fans with a friendly post just a few weeks after posting a chummy viral photo that declared their unbreakable bond.

On his Instagram page, Jay shared a photo of a table adorned with a vinyl Kanas City Chiefs tablecloth as he got ready for a Super Bowl gathering. The photo also included a copy of Cavallari’s cookbook True Comfort, which was open to a page with a recipe for Sunday Wings Two Ways.

“While we can’t decide on which @kristincavallari wings to make, we do have a pick on the Super Bowl,” Cutler, 37, captioned his post.

Kristin, 34, replied to her ex’s post with a series of heart emoji as she approved his cookbook of choice.

Fans of the Former Couple Had a Lot to Say About the Post, With Some Still Hoping That They Get Back Together

Many of Cutler’s followers reacted to the post and praised the former NFL player for still supporting his ex’s career. Others expressed hope that the exes will get back together.

“I love that you still support @kristincavallari and yes, GO CHIEFS,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

“Jay… we love you guys together @kristincavallari,” another added.

“Love that you gave Kristin a shoutout…love wins!!” a third chimed in.

Others described the exes as “divorced couple goals.”

And another referenced Cavallari’s rumored new boyfriend, comedian Jeff Dye.

“I’m not a Jeff fan,” one follower wrote. “Maybe these two will work it out one day.”

It does not appear that the exes spent Super Bowl Sunday together. While the Nashville-based Cutler was rooting for the Chiefs at an at-home party, Cavallari spent Super Bowl Sunday in Malibu, California, according to posts on her Instagram story.

Kristin & Jay Stunned Fans Last Month With a Cozy Instagram Post, But the Uncommon James Founder Seems to Have Moved On to a New Guy

Rumors of both Kristin and Jay’s post-marital dating activity has made headlines. While their recent post about being a united front seemingly shut down rumors about the former Bears quarterback’s involvement with the Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, Cavallari’s new romance seems to be going strong.

After Cavallari was spotted with Dye in Chicago, Nashville, and Mexico, she joined him for a flirty Instagram Live last month where they even exchanged sweet “I love yous” before signing off.

More recently, the former Very Cavallari star posted an early Valentine’s Day message to a mystery man with a J initial.

“Dear J, “ she wrote. “You can skip the chocolate this year. I want Tequila, A Beach, and Sweet Rose candle at Uncommon James. Xoxo, KC.”

While a few social media fans jumped to the conclusion at first that the sweet note was meant for Cutler, that does not seem to be the case. Dye posted a similar Valentine to Cavallari’s on his own Instagram story.

“Dear K,” Dye’s message read. “You can skip the Distance this year. I want Drinks, Dancing, and You from Uncommon James. Xoxo, Jeffy.”

