Seahorse on The Masked Singer: Tori Kelly Is a Popular Guess

A number of guesses have been made about the Seahorse on The Masked Singer season 4’s celebrity identity. As the Seahorse heads into the final 6, the leading guess is that she’s two-time Grammy-winning recording artist Tori Kelly!

Seahorse sings "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion | THE MASKED SINGER | SEASON 4Seahorse sings "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion. Who do you think Seahorse is? #TheMaskedSingers #TheMaskedSinger #SeahorseMask 2020-10-16T10:44:35Z

After the Seahorse performed a stunning rendition of “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion, fans of the show and singer were all the more confident that it’s Kelly singing behind the mask. On YouTube, almost every comment noted how the Seahorse sounded just like Kelly, in spite of her efforts to disguise her phenomenal vocals with breathiness and impersonations of other recording artists.

So, could the Seahorse be Tori Kelly? Here’s what we know:

A Number of Video Package Clues Point to Kelly as the Seahorse

Fans think the Seahorse is Kelly for more reasons than just her stand-out voice. Throughout the season, video clue packages have accompanied each of the Seahorse’s performances, and a number of hints have pointed to Tori Kelly as the Seahorse’s celebrity identity. Here are some of the clues that strongly suggest that it could be Kelly belting out on stage behind the guise of the Seahorse:

– Rainbow frog: Kelly sang “Rainbow Connection” with Kermit the Frog for an anniversary special for Disneyland.

– Two dogs: Kelly has two pet dogs, named Frodo and Dobby.

– A dove: Kelly won the “Dove Award” for her music video for “I’ll Find You.”

– A symbol of a crossed-out broken smile: Kelly’s debut album was entitled Unbreakable Smile.

– Winged clocks: Kelly has a song called “Time Flies.”

Fans Are Confident That the Seahorse Is a Professional Singer

Of course, we won’t know for sure if the Seahorse is Tori Kelly until they are eliminated and take off their mask, and Kelly isn’t the only popular guess among viewers and fans of the show. What the fans and panelists DO seem to know, however, is that the person behind the Seahorse is famous for her singing.

Other guesses that the panelists and viewers have made about the Seahorse’s identity have included Bebe Rexha, Carrie Underwood, Jessica Simpson, Jojo, and Pia Toscano.

The main disadvantage professional singers have on The Masked Singer is that, with so many videos circulating of their covered and original music, it’s relatively easy for sleuthing fans to match a masked singer to their celebrity voice. It’s worth noting that Kelly has been recorded singing “My Heart Will Go On” acoustically in the past. She’s also sung “Only Girl (In the World)” by Rihanna, which Seahorse sang during an earlier round of competition.

FOX teased that “The Season Four celebrity contestants combined have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.” We predict that many of those records have been sold by the Seahorse.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

