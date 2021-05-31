Fortnite Crop Circles Appear Ahead of Season 7 Start

The countdown to Fortnite Season 7 has begun as mysterious crop circles have started showing up in the game.

Beginning now, if you head over to to Colossal Crops and other spots, you’ll see several mysterious markings in what used to be a corn field, indicating that aliens are arriving soon.

We’ve known that UFOs would be coming to the game at some point, but now it looks like their arrival is just a matter of time.

The locations of the markings seem to be creating a larger image, so it’s looking like this end of season event could involve these.

Let’s take a look at these markings and try to figure out what they mean.

Crop Circles Appear

The Alien Markings are now visible in game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J2mox9aooT — FortTory (@FortTory) May 31, 2021

An image from Fortnite leaker FortTory shows an aerial view of one of the crop circles, but you can also see them for yourself if you load up the game.

If you didn’t already know about these markings, it would be pretty creepy to see them show up all over the map.

As it turns out, the markings appear to be showing up everywhere there is a Spire tower, according to a new image from ShiinaBR.

The alien markings / crop circle that has been decrypted earlier today lines up almost PERFECTLY with The Spire and all towers around it.. Not sure if that's already known, but this is still super interesting! (via @Guille_GAG) pic.twitter.com/BKYXrw6Pos — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 31, 2021

Now, it’s pretty hard to tell what all of this means for the end of Season 6, but it does raise a lot of questions. Crop circles almost always mean aliens on the horizon when it comes to TV shows and movies, and it looks like that is what’s going on here as well.

Considering the UFOs have already leaked, it certainly looks like those could be here at any moment now. We don’t know what impact they will have on the map, but we do know what is going to happen to players when they appear.

What Do UFOs Do?

When the UFOs show up, it will only be in regular lobbies because it seems like Epic has decided they would be too chaotic for competitive modes.

We don’t yet know what they’ll look like in the game itself, but we do know they’ll have the ability to abduct players and take them to a different part of the map. The kicker is that an abduction fully heals you and takes you to safety.

This can even happen in Squads where your whole team gets beamed up to the ship and taken away. It sounds like a pretty cool concept, but could easily prove to be very unbalanced once it’s added. It doesn’t sound like we’ll have much longer to wait now for them to show up, so keep an eye on the skies.

Another thing we don’t know is if actual aliens will come out of the ships or if players will only get beamed up to them. We don’t know if the UFOs have interiors to explore, so there are definitely a lot of unanswered questions out there, but it will all be revealed very soon.

In the meantime, be careful out there and make sure you explore all of the crop circles to see if you can piece the puzzle together.

READ NEXT: Mistborn Author Says More Fortnite Crossovers Could Happen