How to Get Gold Lara Croft Skin in Fortnite

Fresh off the release of Marigold, the female Midas variant, Fortnite decided to give Oro a new companion too.

With the release of the v16.40 update, Epic has added Lady Orelia to the game to take her place on the throne next to Oro.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen much of anything to do with Oro in terms of the overall plot, but it’s looking like he might be playing a bigger role going forward.

Lady Orelia is a new NPC that will be found on an island all by her lonesome, but there are some good reasons to visit her. One of the main reasons is to unlock your Gold Lara Croft skin.

Here’s where to find this new character on the Fortnite Season 6 map.

Where to Visit Lady Orelia

For a time, we thought this island was going to be home to Batman’s batcave, but since his shack is in another spot entirely, that isn’t happening.

That island didn’t go to waste, however, because this is where players are able to track down and visit Lady Orelia.

All you have to do is head on over to the island at the far south end of the map and you’ll find her there. Keep in mind that since she’s a new NPC, there will be a lot of other players doing the same thing as you are.

The Epic Games blog post teases players to visit her wearing different outfits and they might find something else.

As it turns out, this is what it’ll take to unlock the Gold Lara Croft skin. It won’t be as simple as talking to her, so here’s what you’ll have to do.

How to Unlock Gold Lara Croft

You can now unlock Golden Lara Croft by going to Female Oro's island and collecting "her" golden scar! pic.twitter.com/CoBxCDVOjJ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 11, 2021

Well, it’s going to take a lot of time because whole lobbies of Lara Crofts are dropping at this location for a chance at unlocking the new gold style.

Think back to last season and how difficult it was to get Predator unlocked since you had to kill him. Well, this time it might be a tad easier, but it’s frustrating nonetheless.

You’ll need to be wearing your Lara Croft skin and hope you get a better drop than anybody else in the lobby. It’s going to be really hard because it feels like half the lobby is dropping here each game.

Since you have until the end of the season to get this done, we won’t fault you too much for waiting a week or so for things to cool down.

If you’re dead set on getting the skin on the first day, then you might be at it for several hours.

Players who are unaware that she will turn your Lara gold might thing Lady Orelia is selling an extremely powerful gun with how popular she is. While that might be the case, the main draw is definitely the new style.

Good luck out there! Remember to take a break if you’re becoming too frustrated with this. You have a while to unlock it still.

