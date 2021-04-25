How to Complete Fortnite Neymar Jr. Quests & Get Free Cosmetics

With the release of Fortnite v16.30, we’ll be getting a new set of quests that go live that’ll allow players to unlock soccer superstar Neymar Jr. along with some other cosmetics.

Keep in mind that this skin will be exclusive to Battle Pass owners, so make sure you pick that up if you want to get this skin. Once Season 6 wraps up, you’ll no longer have the ability to unlock Neymar, similar to how things worked with Deadpool, Aquaman and Predator in recent seasons.

On April 25, Epic released a blog post that details everything players should expect with the release of this skin, and there’s a lot of cosmetics up for grabs.

Let’s take a look at all of the quests and the skin itself. Spoiler alert: this is definitely one of the coolest skins we’ve ever seen in the game.

Neymar Jr Quests

With v16.30, we’ll be getting special soccer NPCs showing up all over the island and by completing quests from them, you’ll be able to unlock the Neymar skin.

However, the fun won’t stop there as there’s a lot more than just the skin to unlock. Here’s a look at all the quests.

TALK TO AN ISLAND SOCCER PLAYER Soccer-loving Characters on the Island. Strike a conversation! Unlocks the Soccer Ball Emote Toy and a Neymar Jr Banner .

COMPLETE 3 QUESTS FROM ISLAND SOCCER PLAYERS A good player always helps their teammates. Unlocks the Neymar Jr-themed Matador Loading Screen .

COMPLETE 5 QUESTS FROM ISLAND SOCCER PLAYERS Become a true ace. Unlocks the Neymar Jr Outfit .

DROP KICK THE SOCCER BALL TOY 500 METERS AS NEYMAR JR Fortnite meters, that is. Unlocks the Joia Trophy Back Bling .

SCORE A GOAL WITH THE SOCCER BALL TOY AS NEYMAR JR You can do this one in your sleep. Unlocks the Jaguar Strike Pickaxe .

ELIMINATE 3 OPPONENTS AS NEYMAR JR Complete this objective to free the primal self within…



All in all, it’s looking like it’ll be a good update for Neymar fans, but also Fortnite players who like new content.

This is a Cool Skin

He can be contained no more! Starting April 27, Battle Pass owners can earn the @neymarjr Outfit and other items from his Set. Read about what's happening in @FNCreate and compete in the Neymar Jr Cup where you can win a custom-designed soccer boot ⚽https://t.co/pnDCYwkgpk pic.twitter.com/FkiH0Emfdo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 25, 2021

With the full reveal of his skin, it’s quite clear that a long of time and effort was put into creating this skin and all of its variant styles.

It doesn’t even seem like it’s that much of a stretch to call this one of the coolest skins we’ve ever seen in Fortnite, and that’s regardless of whether or not you’re a soccer fan or not.

To make things even better, he’ll be available for all Battle Pass owners, so you won’t have to shell out any additional V-Bucks to pick up the skin.

If this continues on the same trend as previous seasons, then Neymar will be unlockable through the end of the season, so there’s not much of a reason to hop on and get the challenges done right away.

Of course, you do have to remember that the season will end eventually, so make sure you unlock the skin before Season 7 rolls around because then this skin will be lost for good.

