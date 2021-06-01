Fortnite Batman Series Finally Reveals What’s In Hidden Bunker

For years now, Fortnite fans have been wondering have been wondering what’s inside of these indestructible bunkers.

There are three of them in total, and we even had a challenge that asked us to visit them a few months ago. We’ve never been able to get inside to figure out what’s hiding down there, and with years going by without them opening, hope was starting to be lost.

Fast forward to June 2021 and we finally have our answer as to what’s down there. In Issue 4 of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, we see Batman and his company of Fortnite characters finally get the bunker opened up and they explore what’s going on down there.

It’s been a long wait for this moment, so let’s see if the answer is disappointing. There will be spoilers for the comic book below.

What’s In the Bunker?

Batman, being the detective that he is, deduces that the three bunkers scattered across the map were the key to unlocking the mystery of the loop and the island, so he had to figure out how to get inside.

In a nice little nod to the game, Ragnus talks about how he “smites” the bunkers with his pickaxe every time he sees one, which is a reference to how players try to break into these bunkers when they see them.

Eventually, Batman finds out how to open up the bunker and he finds a staging area that’s filled with guns. This could be where the IO Guards come up from and why they come out of the ground with all of their guns. Before entering this room, they also found a bunch of rocks with strange symbols on them.

Other than that, it doesn’t look like there’s really a whole lot else going on down here. There are still two more issues that have yet to release, and if the rest of them are anywhere close to this one in terms of quality, we’re in for a treat.

Don’t Forget Your Deathstroke Glider

Another thing that players get for reading the comic book is free cosmetics. If you picked up a physical copy of Issue 4, you have a code for the Deathstroke Destroyer Glider waiting for you inside.

If you’re more of a digital person and read the series on DC Universe Infinite, you’ll have the code waiting for you in your email after you finish the issue.

To redeem the code, you’ll have to head to this website, log in with your Epic Games account, and then put in your code.

If all of this is done correctly, then you’ll have the glider waiting for you in your locker. The Deathstroke skin will be in the Item Shop on June 1 and if you already have the glider, the price of the bundle will be reduced significantly.

Collecting all six issues will get you the Armored Batman skin as a bonus, but that will also be an Item Shop skin if you’re not much of a collector.

