20 Best Christmas Gifts for Teens: The Ultimate List (2018)

Teenagers are notoriously hard to shop for. Ages 13 to 18 mark a transitional period where tastes change and lifetime interests are shaped, which can pressure loved ones to make desperate maneuvers like buying Amazon giftcards or just straight up asking, “what do you want?!” Instead of going into panic-mode, consider checking out our picks for the best Christmas gifts for teens. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
Nintendo Switch
The Nintendo Switch is one of the most fun and unique gaming consoles to come out in years. It is also the best console ever for local multiplayer because of its built-in screen, battery, and shareable Joy-Con controllers. The whole system is designed for all-ages fun, and with new triple-A titles like Super Smash Bros Ultimate coming out this winter, it is sure to be at the top of many wishlists.
Fender FA-115 Acoustic Guitar Bundle
No matter how popular electronic music becomes, the acoustic guitar will always be an iconic induction into the world of songwriting and self expression. If you are shopping for someone who has an interest in singing or performing music, then the Fender FA-115 Acoustic Guitar Bundle is a great budget option to provide them with everything they need.
This acoustic guitar's dreadnought body gives it a rich and full tone and its low action makes it easy for beginners to play. It comes with a clip-on tuner, a strap, a gig bag, replacement strings, and some picks. You also get a beginner's guide DVD that will help them dive into the world of music. And trust me, the sooner they move on from "Smoke on the Water," the better.
Cards Against Humanity
"Only two things in life are certain: death and Texas." This is one of the more family-friendly combinations of cards you may assemble in the endless hilarity that is Cards Against Humanity. This simple game of filling in the blanks is an endless source of innappropriate entertainment for 4 to 20 players, making it one of the best party games around. This version of the game features new cards and scenarios, and a constant slew of expansions (official and otherwise) means that Cards Against Humanity never gets old.
Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Headphones
More and more devices are saying goodbye to the 3.5 mm audio port, which in turn has ushered in a new era of wireless sound. At the forefront of this movement is headphone manufacturer Jaybird, who produces sports-oriented earbuds that deliver high-quality portable audio without the dormant fear of snagging your cable on something and ripping your earbuds out.
Their Tarah Wireless Earbuds deliver clear and bright sound in a lightweight and IPX7 water-resistant package. They come with a selection of eartips to find the best fit and offer custom sound equalization via the Jaybird app for a fully optimized listening experience. If you are shopping for a teenager who lives an on-the-go lifestyle, then expect this to become their go-to pair of headphones.
Celestron 70mm Travel Telescope
Stargazing is a tradition that is older than history. Even though many parts of the world are too polluted with light to enjoy this ponderous pastime, there are still plenty of places where the stars still shine bright. A travel telescope is one the best Christmas gifts for teens who are scientifically curious about the sky.
This 70 mm telescope set includes a lightweight tripod, a travel bag, and two different eye pieces for near and distant observance. If you still aren't sold on this idea, just check out some of the photos users have taken in the Amazon reviews.
House of Marley No Bounds XL Bluetooth Speaker
The House of Marley No Bounds XL speaker is a large and stylish speaker that is designed to bring the party wherever you go. This Bluetooth speaker is IP67-rated for resistance to dust and water, making it the perfect companion to bring along camping or out to the beach. It is resonsibly crafted from recycled cork and silicone, which makes it fully buoyant, and therefore, totally boat-friendly.
Its sound is clear and powerful and it is capable of reaching a high max volume. It also has a 16-hour battery life, which it can offload to another device via its USB charge-out port.
Rosa Vila Caffeine Necklace
Whether it be from coffee, tea, or energy drinks, we all need a little caffeine before we rise up to tackle the day's challenges. This beautiful Rosa Vila necklace is an homage to that beloved methylxanthine molecule, which any coffee-lover will be happy to wear. This gift earns you extra bonus points if its recipient is also passionate about chemistry.
Amazon Echo Spot
The Echo Spot is a versatile addition to Amazon's Alexa-enabled family of products. It offers some creative uses for the cloud-based voice assistant and sports a 2.5-inch display that makes it the perfect bedtime companion.
The ever-expanding Alexa service can be used to pull up your favorite streaming apps or turn on smarthome decives. It can perform other basic commands like "Alexa, call Mom" or "Alexa, order a pizza." Best yet for parents, it can use your favorite Spotify playlist as an alarm in the morning.
23andMe DNA Test Kit
A DNA test may not have the same glamour as a new tech gadget but the value of learning a little more about yourself during a time of tumultuous change is immeasurable. The 23andMe DNA Test Kit is a simple way to learn your ancestry composition, thereby connecting you to world populations you never knew you came from.
Simply deposit some saliva into the included sample tube and mail it back to 23andMe in a prepaid envelope. Then within 6 to 8 weeks you will have as comprehensive breakdown of your own DNA. Compare with others who have taken the test and take pride in your diverse heritage.
FujiFilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
Digital photos are a great way to share a past experience, but not the best way to catalog memories. This is why people still print out physical copies of their favorite photos. Now you can skip the trip to the corner store as Fujifilm has brought back instant photography with their Instax Mini 9 camera.
This lightweight camera recreates the look and feel of an oldschool instant camera with its manual exposure dial and popout lens. Once you snap a photo, it will instantly print out onto 46 x 62 bmm film which develops right before your very eyes. It is a great way to create tactile, shareable memories of what many consider to be the best years of your life.
Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses
If you are shopping for a teenager who is just now finding their personal sense of style, then a pair of Ray-Ban shades ia must-have accessory that complements any look. These high-end glasses have been a fashion staple for the last few generations and look good with any face and any clothing.
Teenage Engineering Arcade Pocket Operator
Anyone who is passionate about creating electronic music will tell you how paralyzing it can be to have a comprehensive digital audio workstation in front of them. This feeling makes it all too apparent why analog synthesizers are still so popular.
Teenage Electronics' line of battery-powered pocket operators seeks to revive that classic analog synth experience in a form factor that can go anywhere with you. The Arcade Pocket Operators has 16 different nostalgic 8-bit instruments which you can arrange over a 16-step sequencer with pattern chaining. If you aren't exactly sure what that means, then just know that this punchy little pocket sequencer is by all means an instrument of its own. It can play from internal speakers or connect to a sound system for live shows.
Fire TV 4K Streaming Stick
In a world where cable TV has fully lost its relevance, Amazon's Fire TV Streaming Stick is the last hope for keeping the living room the cool place to spend your time. If your home doesn't already have an easy option for streaming digital media, then this handy device is about to transform your entertainment space.
The latest version of the Fire TV Streaming Stick includes an Alexa-enabled remote that you can simply talk into to pull up content from your favorite streaming services like YouTube, Hulu, and Prime Video. This model also supports streaming of 4K content for the sharpest and most immersive picture.
Penny Board 22-Inch Skateboard
The Penny Board is the definitive cruiser skateboard for a new rider who just wants to surf the sidewalk and commute around town. Its lightweight and compact design is perfect for taking on adventures and its raised tail allows more advanced users to kick-turn and even perform some tricks. Its safer and more fun than those rentable electric scooters too.
GoPro Hero 7 Action Cam
There is no better way to capture an adrenaline-inducing memory than the GoPro, the undisputed king of portable action cams. The latest GoPro Hero7 is fully waterproof, sports 4K video recording, and supports several hours of recording on battery. It works with GoPro's massive suite of mounts and acessories, which can help customize the camera for whatever adventures it is most likely to be taken on.
Other features that are new to this version include digital image stabilization, live streaming capabilities, voice controls, and 8x slow motion recording. Suffice to say, this camera is outfitted with enough bells and whistles that it will not need upgrading for a very long time.
Macaco Slackline Set
Slacklining is a quintessentially misunderstood hobby. What looks challenging and tedious is actually fairly easy and incredibly fun, especially when you take the time to learn it properly. This Macaco Slackline Set is perfect for getting started walking a slackline, as it comes with everything you need to get started. This gift is great for anyone interested in being outdoors or taking on athletic challenges.
Audio-Technica AT-LP60 Turntable
Despite the fact that digital streaming is a far more convenient way to listen to music, the newest generation of music fans still appreciate the intimate and tactile experience of listening to vinyl records. If you don't have your own vintage turntable to pass on, then you can do no better than the Audio-Technica AT-LP60 for getting someone started on a budget.
This manual turntable can connect to digital or analog soundsystems and has its own built-in preamp. Its body is made of high quality material and has vibration-damping feet, ensuring the user gets all of the mellifluous, warm sound and none of the skipping and scratching that led to vinyl's decline in the first place.
Fjällräven Kånken Backpack
As your teen approaches the end of highschool, they will be in need of a durable backpack replacement to last them through the next chapter of their life. The Fjällräven Kånken is a great option for this, as it is durable, stylish, and practical.
Its three zippered compartments make for the ideal balance of bulk storage and organization. The bag has just the right amount of storage space to carry everyday necessities without going overboard in size and bulk. It also comes in dozens of styles, allowing you to find the ideal design for even the pickiest person.
Holy Stone Quadcopter Drone
RC toys never stop being awesome, especially ones that can perform wild aerial maneuvers and record 720p HD video like the Holy Stone Quadcopter Drone. This budget drone copter is a high-performance model that is designed to show beginners the ropes of flying drones.
It has a simple control scheme with features like one-key return home and altitude hold. Once you get the hang of it, you'll be doing 360° flips in no time.
This drone's built-in camera doesn't offer FPV view while flying, but can be used to record a bird's eye view of exotic scenery or awesome parties.
Intsun 50 Colored Pencils Set
A set of colored pencils is an invaluable tool for a burgeoning artist. Colored pencils allow you to create with a full spectrum of color without having to perform the laborious setup for painting. Artists who sketch on the go will appreciate the high-quality roll-up canvas bag. which also includes a cute elephant pencil sharpener.