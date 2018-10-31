20 Best Christmas Gifts for Teens: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

No matter how popular electronic music becomes, the acoustic guitar will always be an iconic induction into the world of songwriting and self expression. If you are shopping for someone who has an interest in singing or performing music, then the Fender FA-115 Acoustic Guitar Bundle is a great budget option to provide them with everything they need.

This acoustic guitar's dreadnought body gives it a rich and full tone and its low action makes it easy for beginners to play. It comes with a clip-on tuner, a strap, a gig bag, replacement strings, and some picks. You also get a beginner's guide DVD that will help them dive into the world of music. And trust me, the sooner they move on from "Smoke on the Water," the better.