27 Best Gifts for Women Who Have Everything (Updated!)

Shopping for a woman who visits Starbucks twice a day? Get her an espresso machine she can use at home, and she’ll save a ton of money on her daily caffeine habit. This gorgeous machine from Breville has a couple of nice features that set it apart from the competition. A handy purge function automatically adjusts the water temperature so that the water is the perfect temperature for extracting flavor from the beans. There’s also a built-in burr grinder with a sealed hopper, ensuring that the beans are evenly ground. It’s available in red, black, and silver.

