35 Best Snow Globes You’ll Absolutely Love (Updated!)

Not all snow globes are genuine works of art, but when the “painter of light” takes on the task of creating one that’s truly special, it will make a meaningful gift that will be enjoyed every Christmas for years to come. The beautiful and collectible Thomas Kinkade Christmas snow globe features a sweet holiday train, commandeered by playful snowmen.

Traveling along a snowy route, the engineer snowman directs the steam engine and waves to passersby, while two more decorate a Christmas tree in the caboose. The center car features a snow globe that inside of which lays a festive holiday scene complete with a Victorian home, people carrying gifts, and children playing with delight.

This stunning piece is carefully cast, handpainted and decorated, and all three cars light up. Each train car also features a tiny scene created by the artist in his signature style. The piece also plays a medley of eight different holiday tunes to make it the perfect centerpiece of your Christmas decor.

For another gorgeous option with a more vertical configuration, the Thomas Kinkade Wondrous Winter Musical Tabletop Christmas Tree with Snowglobe also lights up and plays music in an exquisite holiday display.