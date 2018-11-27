8 Last Minute Anniversary Gifts She’ll Love (2018)

Our Review

Amazon lets you deliver eGift cards instantly via email or text message, making them an ideal last minute gift for those who missed the rush shipping window to get a physical gift delivered quickly. We like the option to add a photo of yourself to the gift card, which makes your gift feel more personalized.

If you want to opt for another type of digital gift on Amazon, we also think digital classes make a great Christmas gift. You can give someone a gift card that they can use towards an online class, or purchase the online class from your own account and share the access details with your lucky gift recipient. For some classes, you just complete the purchase, and await a link to a confirmation page to access the course, which you can then share. The Creativebug courses on Amazon span topics as diverse as sewing your own bow tie or making macrame plant hangers. Amazon also offers a course on becoming a wedding photographer, which could be a fun Christmas gift for a woman looking for a career change.

Amazon.com gift cards are available in denominations from $1 to $2,000. Online courses vary by price depending on course topic and length.