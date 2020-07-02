37 Best Wellness Products for Thriving in a Stressful World

Elixinol’s “Organic Balance” 300 mg CBD Tincture stands out because it’s USDA-certified organic.

This is not easy to find. The USDA only began certifying CBD products last year. (In 2018, CBD companies were able to begin applying for USDA certification.) Today, only a handful of companies have earned the right to put “USDA-certified organic” on their label.

Elixinol’s CBD has always been derived from organic hemp plants, the company says. But they created their new certified line because they know some consumers might feel more comfortable with USDA-certified products.

To meet the USDA’s requirements, they not only use organic hemp; they also process the hemp in organic facilities, and blend it with organic MCT oil.

Full disclosure: I received a free sample of Elixinol’s Organic Balance tincture. It was inexplicably delicious, with a refreshing flavor I wouldn’t normally associate with hemp.

So I took a closer look at the ingredients. The label said it included copaiba oil. Apparently, Elixinol includes this oil, which is derived from a certain kind of Brazilian tree, because the oil includes “BCP,” a molecule that helps bind to receptors in your endocannabinoid system.

This is the first time I’ve ever heard of a CBD company using BCP (or Copaiba oil) to help enhance the entourage effect of their CBD.

Elixinol is also an awesome CBD company because it publishes batch-specific lab results.

I located my batch number on the bottom of the bottle, went to Elixinol’s website, and typed it in. I immediately found batch-specific test results.

The potency results conducted by Botanacor, an accredited testing lab in Colorado, confirm that this tincture does contain just over 300 mg CBD. Interestingly, the lab did not detect levels of any other cannabinoids. (Full spectrum CBD tinctures normally report levels of other cannabinoids, like THC or CBG.)

Reviewing these test results, I discovered that Elixinol also has each batch tested by yet another lab (Eurofins Food Integrity and Innovation) for heavy metals and chemical residues. This lab tested for dozens of chemical residues and did not detect any harmful chemicals in Elixinol’s tincture.

Elixinol also uses supercritical CO2 extraction, which is considered one of the “cleanest” extraction methods.

This isn’t the first time Elixinol has earned a prestigious seal. The company has also been awarded the U.S. Hemp Authority’s Seal of Approval. The U.S. Hemp Authority is a non-governmental organization that conducts independent, third-party audits of each company that applies for its seal. They hold these companies to the strictest standards applied to nutritional supplements anywhere in the country, largely by using California’s strict standards. The organization audits each company on its list annually.

So we were already impressed with Elixinol’s commitment to transparency and quality assurance, before they released this new, certified product.

Bonus: For the quality, this is probably one of the most affordable CBD oil products on the market.