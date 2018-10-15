15 Best Female Superhero Costumes for Halloween (2018)

Our Review

This glamorous costume has underwire cups in a shiny red bodice, blue pants with white stars, and plenty of accessories.

The red sequin crop top has a sweetheart neckline with gold trim, a gold waistband, and clear, removable spaghetti straps. The blue leggings are covered with white stars and slim fit throughout the leg. The costume comes with gold wrist cuffs that have a red star accent, a matching tiara headpiece, and a gold lasso.

Users loved that it came with everything needed for a great costume. No additional accessories required! All you have to do is add shoes (gold heels look great, if you have them). They also loved how shiny it was, and said it fits true to form. That said, some found it too revealing.

It's not extremely high-quality, but durable enough for a few nights out. One reviewer wore it for a Halloween obstacle course race and said it survived climbing, crawling, running, and even swimming. It's perfect for Halloween or a cosplay event.