15 Best Female Superhero Costumes for Halloween (2018)

This is going to be a great year for female superhero costumes, thanks to Wonder Woman and an influx of superhero movies over the last few years.
These female superhero costumes help you take on the world–or at least your Halloween party. Whether you want a bodysuit, a dress, or a comfortable t-shirt and cape, we have the best costume for you. From Power Rangers to Wonder Woman to Catwoman, and beyond.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wonder Woman Pantsuit Costume
Our Review
This glamorous costume has underwire cups in a shiny red bodice, blue pants with white stars, and plenty of accessories.
The red sequin crop top has a sweetheart neckline with gold trim, a gold waistband, and clear, removable spaghetti straps. The blue leggings are covered with white stars and slim fit throughout the leg. The costume comes with gold wrist cuffs that have a red star accent, a matching tiara headpiece, and a gold lasso.
Users loved that it came with everything needed for a great costume. No additional accessories required! All you have to do is add shoes (gold heels look great, if you have them). They also loved how shiny it was, and said it fits true to form. That said, some found it too revealing.
It's not extremely high-quality, but durable enough for a few nights out. One reviewer wore it for a Halloween obstacle course race and said it survived climbing, crawling, running, and even swimming. It's perfect for Halloween or a cosplay event.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Dark Knight Rises Catwoman Costume
Our Review
This sexy Catwoman costume includes an all-black jumpsuit, belt, gloves, eye mask, and headpiece. It has everything you need, all in one package.
The bodysuit is made of polyester, spandex, and vinyl. It's tight, but has enough spandex to give it some stretch. It's officially licensed, giving you an authentic looking Halloween costume, or a great costume for any superhero event. Reviewers thought it was well made for the price, but not extremely high-quality. It will probably only last for a few wears.
Be sure to check the sizing chart, as sizes are different than typical clothing sizes. Boots are not included.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Women’s Green Lantern Costume
Our Review
This Green Lantern costume takes superhero to a new level with a form-fitting bodysuit and included eye mask and ring. Slide into the dark green catsuit, complete with a logo and shimmery accents. The green eyemask and power ring are perfect accompaniments. Green boots are sold separately, but a great addition.
Users loved the look, saying the bodysuit was form-fitting but not too tight. It was, however, annoying to unzip every time they needed to use the restroom. They also liked that the bodysuit is a costume enough in itself, and they didn't have to find additional accessories.
"If you're on the fence about getting this costume, I highly recommend it!" said one reviewer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Marvel Women’s Universe American Dream Costume
Our Review
Rep the USA in this American Dream catsuit. Made of 100 percent polyester, it's form-fitting and designed with the American flag in mind. It has red and blue legs, a red and white striped bodice with a blue neckline, and red, white, and blue arms. Star emblems decorate the arms, legs, and chest.
The costume is great when paired with someone wearing the Marvel Captain America version. Both are officially licensed by Marvel. This costume also comes with a blue American Dream mask with an 'A' logo.
Users love the costume, but warn you should order a size up if you're on the edge between two sizes. Many wore it with red high heels, and ordered a shield separately. Some even wore it to 4th of July parties as well as on Halloween.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Wonder Woman T-Shirt
Our Review
If you want to represent your inner Wonder Woman, but a full-on costume is too much, opt for this t-shirt. The red shirt has a yellow and blue Wonder Woman design, so even though you're not in costume there's no mistaking who you're trying to be.
It's comfortable and can be worn to Halloween parties, work parties, the gym, or even for every day wear if you're just feeling like a superhero. The t-shirt is made in the USA, and can be customized. You can also order the Wonder Woman design on a sweatshirt, tank top, or other item of clothing. It comes in a wide variety of sizes.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
DC Comics Wonder Woman Corset Costume
Our Review
Everyone wants to be Wonder Woman, and for good reason. Embody her fierce spirit in this sexy corset costume officially licensed by DC Comics.
It's made of 95 percent polyester and five-percent spandex, giving it a bit of stretch but still fitting snugly. The main piece is a red corset, accompanied by a blue skirt with stars, a headpiece, gauntlets, arm cuff, a belt, and of course a cape.
One reviewer said it looked exactly like the picture, and another called it a "really pretty costume." They liked that it came an adjustable belt, headband, and arm pieces. It doesn't come with the red stockings shown in the picture, but users said those were easy to find.
Because it's a corset, fit is important. The costume comes in multiple sizes, but you should make sure to double check the measurements listed to make sure the bodice isn't too tight or loose.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Women’s Disney Incredibles Costume
Our Review
If you love Disney, you'll love this Incredibles costume. The red and black jumpsuit is attractive and stretchy, so you can celebrate in comfort and style. Like the character, it has an "I" logo in the center of the chest and comes with black gloves, a face mask, and boot covers you can slide over your own boots or shoes. It has a velcro closure in the back, which users appreciated over a zipper.
This is an XL size, delivering a comfortable fit while still looking sleek. Users liked that it was higher quality than some Halloween costumes, so they could wear it to cosplay conventions and other themed events as well. To keep it in good condition, hand wash and dry on a clothesline.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Marvel Women’s Deadpool Costume
Our Review
This Marvel costume is officially licensed and guaranteed authentic, so you can be sure your Halloween look is on point. The costume is meant to be a "sexy twist on one of the most fun anti-heroes."
The material is 96 percent polyester and four-percent spandex, giving it some stretch (great for eating lots of candy). It comes with a full jumpsuit, belt, and mask.
Users said the costume fits as expected, as long as you pay attention to the sizing chart before ordering. The belt is a nice touch that pulls it all together and defines the waist. One complaint was that the mask smelled too much like plastic, so reviewers recommended hanging it outside or by a window for a day or two before wearing. They also liked that the fabric was form-fitting, but not at all see through.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Captain America Women’s Costume
Our Review
This women's Captain America costume is form-fitting, made of 100 percent polyester and detailed with 100 percent polyurethane foam. The foam padding gives it a 3D look.
The entire costume is one piece with a zipper up the back. Users said it was snug, but looked good once on. If you're unsure about sizing, opt for one size up. The shield and gloves are sold separately.
Reviewers celebrating Halloween in chilly destinations liked that the costume was warm, and that they could wear boots over it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Star Spangled Catsuit
Our Review
Whether it's Halloween or the 4th of July, you'll be star-spangled and dressed to impress in this American flag catsuit. The metallic bodysuit is red, white, and blue striped with white star details on the chest, and a matching blue headband. Red boots are not included.
Users said it runs true to size and is stretchier than it looks, so it's not too tight. They did note that if you're especially tall, you might want to opt for a size up from your regular size. One reviewer called it "a very fun costume that likely looks good on everyone."
Some also purchased a shield to go with it, but others noted it doesn't really need additional accessories. Note that it's hand wash only, and a machine will ruin it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Pink Power Ranger Costume
Our Review
If you loved the Power Rangers as a kid, you'll love this pink Power Ranger costume. The polyester/spandex bodysuit is hot pink with white accents, just like the original. It comes with a belt with a sparkly, detachable buckle, and white and pink glittery gloves. It even comes with black and pink shades in a cat eye style. Pink high heels are not included, but make a great addition.
Users said it fit snugly, but overall liked the fit. A few did say they removed the built-in bra for a better fit. "All in all, this was a great costume and definitely worth the money!" said one reviewer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ivy Vixen Costume
Our Review
Be a vixen in green in this sleek Ivy costume. The neon green catsuit is made of polyester and spandex, giving it a form-fitting look with a bit of stretch. See-through mesh in the chest area and ivy down the bodice add detail, and it comes with an ivy headpiece to complete the look.
Reviewers liked how it fit and that the color was true to the photo. They did note that it's supposed to fit tightly, so if you're not comfortable with that it might not be the best costume. Check the sizing chart before purchasing.
The costume isn't the highest quality, but it's good enough for a few Halloween parties. Some users purchased a red wig and green heels to go all in on the costume.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
DC Comics Supergirl T-Shirt
Our Review
If you're looking for a casual female superhero costume, this Supergirl t-shirt could be perfect. It's a fun, easy choice for parties–especially work parties or other events where a full costume might not be appropriate. The t-shirt has a Supergirl logo and belt design, and comes with a cape that attaches with velcro.
Users loved that it looked exactly like the photo, arrived on time, and was comfortable to wear. They found it perfect for Halloween, Superhero Day at work, birthday parties, and other events. It fits true to size and is higher quality than some other more elaborate costumes. Plus, it's affordable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
DC Comics Deluxe Batgirl Costume
Our Review
Opt for a classic female superhero look with this deluxe Batgirl costume. Made of 100 percent polyester, the black mini dress with the yellow bat logo on the chest is unmistakable and sure to be a hit at any Halloween party. It comes with an attached cape, an eye mask, a vinyl belt, boot covers, and armbands.
The costume is officially licensed, and reviewers said they also wore it to cosplay events. The costume fits true to size, but you should still take a look at the size chart before purchasing to be sure. It comes in extra small to plus sizes.
Users especially liked that it came with all accessories needed–no need to purchase anything else! The boot covers also work with any pair of black shoes or boots you already own. It's not the highest quality material, but reviewers said it will last through "plenty of uses."
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Supergirl Costume
Our Review
This adorable Supergirl costume comes with everything you need to take on the world, plus it's more affordable than others. It comes with a long-sleeve dress with a metallic red skirt, gold belt, and Supergirl logo, an attached cape, and shiny red boot tops that fit over any boots you already own.
Users said it was good quality and comfortable. Others said it was attractive and form-fitting, without being overly tight like some bodysuits. One said it was "worth every penny."
When it comes to sizing, make sure to check the sizing chart before purchasing. For the most part, users said it fit as expected. One said she wished it came with a headpiece, but for the most part reviewers felt they didn't need to buy any additional accessories.