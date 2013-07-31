Zimmerman Stopped for Speeding in Texas With Gun in Car [VIDEO]

Unfortunately your browser does not support IFrames.

TMZ is reporting that George Zimmerman, fresh off an acquittal for the shooting death of unarmed teen Trayvon Martin, is apparently still carrying a gun with him everywhere he goes.

Zimmerman was reportedly pulled over for speeding on Sunday (July 28) in Forney, Texas, and had a gun in the glove box. The gun is legal, Zimmerman is legal, so the cop let him continue on his merry way.

According to J.D. Miles, a reporter for CBS 11 in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area, Zimmerman asked the officer if he recognized him from the TV:

Sources tell me #Zimmerman told an officer he wasn't sure where he was heading and asked if he recognized him from TV — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) July 31, 2013

Here’s the cop’s paperwork on the stop, also via Miles:

What George is doing in Texas, no one knows, but TMZ reports he was headed “nowhere in particular” — in what appears to be a gray Honda pickup truck, from the grainy dashcam image included in the report. Zimmerman’s defense attorneys have said that he will never be truly safe, especially in Florida, after being acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges in the killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.

Zimmerman has maintained a relatively low profile since his acquittal earlier this month. The one exception was on July 21 when he made the news for pulling an individual out of a truck that had turned over during an accident. During the time of the incident Zimmerman was still in Florida.

Shellie Zimmerman, George’s wife, is still out on a $1,000 bail after being arrested for perjury. The charge comes from discrepancies between her answers about the family’s finances in a bond hearing and the amount of defense fund money the two had raised.