Pennsylvania’s 18th District Special Election: Live Results

The polls are closed in the closely-watched election to win a House seat in the Pennsylvania 18th Congressional District special election, which is being perceived as a bellwether of public opinion on President Donald Trump in a district the president easily won. You can see a feed of live election results below.

The earliest results show Lamb with a lead with 35 percent in, and he’s outperforming Hillary Clinton’s 2016 totals in some areas; although it’s too early to mean much, Lamb is running roughly where he needs to be to win. The results are from Decision Desk HQ, which, according to its Twitter page, “provides fast & accurate election night results, in-depth data, and daily non-partisan election news and analysis.”

LIVE ELECTION RESULTS

Conor Lamb, the 33-year-old Democrat seeking to win his first elective office in an area that usually goes Republican, comes from a family with a long tradition of service in the state’s politics. The Republican candidate in the race is Rick Saccone, 60, a state legislator who was a counter-intelligence officer for the U.S. Air Force. They are running for the seat vacated by scandal-scarred Republican incumbent Tim Murphy. Trump stumped for Saccone and touted him on Twitter.

“Rick is a great guy. We need more Republicans to continue our already successful agenda!” Trump tweeted. You can see live updates below and, under them, more background on each candidate.

The Democrats are hoping to flip the seat in the largely white, working-class district. In addition, the election is being watched as a predictor for the upcoming midterms. The Democrats control 193 seats in the U.S. House, and Republicans control 238.

LIVE UPDATES

UPDATE, 9:03 p.m.

Saccone is leading in critical Westmoreland County, which has one-third of the voters, but he is underperforming Trump. If Saccone loses the race, will people say he is a “bad candidate” like they did with Moore? Nate Silver says that’s a simplistic reaction. Saccone has an impressive resume and was not hobbled by scandal like Moore.

There are exceptions (e.g. Roy Moore) but most of the time the "bad candidate" label is applied as a somewhat lazy post-facto rationalization for an electoral outcome that people don't like. https://t.co/wfRGfsntkA — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 14, 2018

UPDATE, 9:01 p.m.

CNN says the benchmark to watch is this: Lamb needs to maintain 55 percent or above in the portion of the district that is located in Allegheny County. But Westmoreland County has 34 percent of the voters in the district and no tallies were in yet.

UPDATE, 8:35 p.m.

Lamb is now ahead 52 to 47.3%. However, it’s too early to make much of it. The first election results flipped from a Lamb lead to Saccone and back to Lamb.

UPDATE, 8:31 p.m.

According to Decision Desk HQ, the “first few hundred votes are in from Allegheny County in PA-18.” Lamb is ahead in the first results 52% to 47.2%. However, only one precinct is in.

UPDATE, 8 p.m.

Conor Lamb voting this morning in #PA18. Make a plan to get to the polls and VOTE TODAY! #GOTV pic.twitter.com/W3cKuUDMjJ — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) March 13, 2018

Some people manning the polls said there was good turnout. “We’ve gotten a lot of voters today, and we’re really surprised,” said Judi Kemis to Daily Item.com. She is a judge of elections for polling at South Central Elementary School in Canonsburg. “We’ve had a lot of young people, fresh 18-year-old voters.”

Our director co-hosts @BuzzFeedNews' coverage of #PA18, tune in to watch returns as they roll in and Brandon obsessively talk about Pennsylvania: https://t.co/Qdhq6L1Q0o — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) March 13, 2018

Here’s a photo of Saccone at the polls on election day.

The race is being closely watched because Pennsylvania was one of the surprise upsets that gave Trump the White House. The district that Lamb is running in went to Trump by more than 20 points, but polls have shown a much closer race for the House. A new Monmouth University Poll released a day before voters cast their ballots showed Lamb leading Saccone. Donald Trump Jr. also touted Saccone on the campaign trail and social media.

Liberal @PittsburghPG didn’t endorse @realDonaldTrump in 2016, but endorsed @Saccone4PA18 in tomorrow’s special because they’ve seen the positive results of the Trump agenda. That says a lot. Let’s keep the #winning going… get out and vote tomorrow. #PA18 #MAGA pic.twitter.com/1tKFRhHOL2 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 13, 2018

The district is located in Western Pennsylvania and includes parts of Allegheny, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties. The men are vying to replace Republican Rep. Tim Murphy, who resigned amidst a sex scandal. Murphy ran uncontested in 2016 and 2014 and defeated his Democratic challenger by a 64 to 36 margin in 2012.

Both candidates are veterans. Lamb is a former assistant U.S. attorney who served as a captain in the Marine Corps. He is only 33-years-old, and he is perceived as a moderate.

Saccone was a “counter-intelligence officer for the U.S. Air Force, defending against commandos and espionage from North Korea. Rick was on the counter-terror task forces for two Olympic Games: 1984 in Los Angeles and 1988 in Seoul, South Korea,” his website bio reports. Rick Saccone has served in the Pennsylvania state legislature since 2010.

According to The Independent, Saccone “served as a diplomat to North Korea from 2000 to 2001 during the administration of President George W Bush and was the only US citizen living in Pyongyang at the time.” He also served as a professor.

Lamb went on to become a prosecutor in the Marines where he “took on cover-ups of sexual assault in the Corps, both on Okinawa and at the Naval Academy,” according to Payday Report. His moderate views make him a threat to Republicans in the House race. According to Politico, Conor Lamb is a devout Catholic who is “pro-union and pro-gun, backs bipartisan deals for fixing Obamacare and the nation’s infrastructure, wants more job training and less college debt, and says he’s pro-fracking but pro-environment, too.”