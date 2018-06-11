Gary Lindsey Jr.: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A man accused of shooting a police officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance is barricaded inside his apartment in Orlando, Florida, with four young children, authorities say. The officer was seriously injured, but is expected to survive after being shot late Sunday night.

Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr. remained inside the apartment holding the four children hostage, at 2 p.m. Monday, WFTV reports. Lindsey, 35, has a lengthy criminal record in Volusia, Seminole and Orange counties, records show. The standoff has lasted for several hours.

“The suspect is barricaded in his apartment. He has four hostages, all children, ages 1, 7, 10 and 12,” Orlando Police Chief John Mina told reporters Monday morning at a press briefing. “SWAT is out there, we’re trying to negotiate with the subject so that he peacefully surrenders. Our main concern right now is the safety of the children that are in that apartment.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Responded to a Call From a Woman Who Reported She Was Being Battered by Her Boyfriend & the Officer Was Shot During an Exchange of Gunfire

Orlando Police responded to a call from a woman who reported she was being battered by her boyfriend about 11:45 p.m. Sunday at the Westbrook Apartments complex near Universal Studios, the Orlando Sentinel reports. While officers were trying to arrest the suspect, identified as Gary Lindsey Jr., shots were exchanged and one officer was hit. He was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery, and is expected to survive. Lindsey then barricaded himself inside the apartment with the four children, police said.

“It just went, ‘Pop. Pop. Pop. Pop,” neighbor Judy Pepper told the Sentinel. “Hell, yes, I was absolutely terrified. It just startled me awake, and I had no idea what was going on.”

Residents are being asked to stay away from the area, and those who were near the apartment have been taken to a nearby Holiday Inn, the Sentinel reports.

“It startled me. My father opened up the door. There were about 20 police officers in the hallway. They told us to put some clothes on and get out<," Steven Martinez told the newspaper. "They told us to move quickly."

2. Lindsey Is the Father of at Least 1 of the 4 Kids Being Held Hostage Inside the Apartment

On scene at a standoff with @OrlandoPolice and a man suspected of shooting an officer. I'll have details at the top/bottom of the hour @news965wdbo pic.twitter.com/qYYPuuOBG4 — Darrell Moody (@DMoodyWDBO) June 11, 2018

According to WFTV, Gary Lindsey Jr. is the father of at least one of the four children who are being held hostage inside the home. The name and condition of the woman who accused him of battering her was not immediately released by police.

Lindsey has a felony record in Florida and it is not clear how he obtained the gun used in the shooting.

3. He Was Charged With First-Degree Arson in 2009 & Was Arrested in May 2018 for Violating His Probation

Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr. was arrested in 2009 in Volusia County and charged with first-degree arson of a dwelling or structure. He was also charged with domestic battery and fleeing to elude police. In May 2018, Lindsey was arrested again in Volusia County for violating his probation in that case.

Because of Lindsey’s history of arson, firefighters are at the scene of the Orlando standoff.

Orlando firefighter just put on his vest. They were outfitted with them after pulse. They are staged outside apartment complex incase needed. #wftv pic.twitter.com/CpQyh4qoIv — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) June 11, 2018

4. Lindsey Also Has Previous Arrests for Aggravated Battery With a Deadly Weapon, Shoplifting & Grand Theft

Lindsey also has a criminal record in both Orange and Seminole counties. In 2012, he was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in Orange County. According to court records, Lindsey was accused in that incident of holding a knife to his girlfriend’s face and threatening to kill her.

In Seminole County, Lindsey was arrested twice in 2007, on shoplifting and retail theft charges. In May 2018, he was charged with grand theft of items between $300 to $5,000 dollars. He was accused of stealing several items from a Walmart in Sanford. That case is pending.

5. The Officer, Who Has Not Been Identified, Is Expected to Survive, but Suffered a ‘Very Serious, Significant Injury,’ the Police Chief Says

A large police presence outside of the Emergency entrance at ORMC where an Orlando police officer was taken after being shot in the line of duty. #Fox35 pic.twitter.com/YxcXjSWLGk — Amanda McKenzie (@AmandaMckNews) June 11, 2018

The officer, who has not been identified, remains at the hospital. Police Chief John Mina told reporters the officer suffered a “very serious, significant injury,” but is expected to survive.

He is in his 20s and is originally from South Florida, WFTV reports. His family was en route to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Mina told reporters, “We’ve been through this before. It’s hard. It’s very traumatic when your officer is shot in the line of duty.” He asked for thoughts and prayers for the officer and his family.