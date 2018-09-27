WATCH: Kavanaugh Accuser Julie Swetnick Interview [VIDEO]

In her only on-camera interview, Julie Swetnick speaks out about her accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh with John Heilemann of Showtime’s ‘The Circus,’

Swetnick, of Washington D.C. is being represented by attorney Michael Avenatti. Swetnick claims that he and longtime friend, conservative writer Mark Judge, took part in gang rapes in the 1980s and she alleges she in fact was herself gang-raped with both men present She does not say they participated.

Heavy was among the first to report the gang rape allegations just before midnight Sunday.

Swetnick, 55, released a sworn affidavit that said she “attended well over 10 house parties in the Washington DC area during 1981 to 1983 were Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present. These parties were common occurrence in the area and occurred nearly every weekend during the school year.”

On numerous occasions at these parties, Kavanaugh and Judge, she said, would “drink excessively and engage in highly inappropriate conduct, including being overly aggressive with girls and not taking no for an answer. This contact into included the fondling and grabbing the girls without their consent.”

Punch would be spiked with drugs and “grain alcohol” and Kavanuagh, Judge and other teen boys would “target particular girls so they could be taken advantage of (and) it was usually a girl that was especially vulnerable because she was alone at the party.”

“I became the victim of one of these ‘gang’ or ‘train’ rapes where Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present,” she wrote in her affidavit. She said this rape occurred in 1982. “Shortly after the incident, I shared what had transpired with at least two other people. During the incident, I was incapacitated without my consent and unable to fight off the boys raping me. I believe I was drugged using Quaaludes or something similar placed in what I was drinking.”

Swetnick’s sworn affidavit can be read below:

In her sworn affidavit, Swetnick describes the parties as being not just in Washington D.C. but in Ocean City, Maryland. She said she has been told by “other women” about those beach parties and herself “witnessed” Kavanaugh and Judge involved in highly inappropriate conduct during the “Beach Week” party. She said that “observed Kavanaugh drink excessively many of these parties and engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior towards girls, including pressing girls against him without their consent, grinding against girls and attempting to remove or shift girls’ clothing to expose private body parts. I likewise observed him verbally abusive towards girls by making crude sexual comments to them that we designed to demean, humiliate and embarrass them. I often witnessed Brett Kavanaugh speak in a demeaning manner about girls in general as well as specific girls by name. I also witnessed Brett Kavanagh behave as a mean drunk on many occasions at these parties.”

Swetnick worked for the U.S. Mint from 2000 to 2104 where she was required to have security clearance. She worked as an IBM digital analyst, for Homeland Security as a senior web production manager, for the Department of Justice as a senior production webmaster, the Department of State in the same job, and previously at a number of public and private companies as a web project manager and web professional services engineer.

Swetnick has degrees from Montgomery College, the University of Maryland in astrophysics and computer science. She graduated from Gaithersburg High School.

READ NEXT: Julie Swetnick’s Allegations