Avenatti Claims Evidence Brett Kavanaugh Was Involved in ‘Gang Rapes’

Attorney Michael Avenatti told Heavy Sunday night the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court “should be withdrawn.”

Because, he said, “This is only going to get worse.”

The attorney known colloquially as “Stormy Daniels lawyer,” tweeted Sunday shortly after The New Yorker published the account of a second woman who has come forward to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, this time from his freshman year at Yale University, that Avenatti has a client with a similar charge.

Shortly after, Sen. Chuck Grassley, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, requested Avenatti give up his clients’s name: “…requested any relevant information he might have.”

Avenatti responded that he has evidence of gang rapes perpetrated by Kavanaugh, Mark Judge and others in Washington D.C. in the 1980’s.

Grassley asked for evidence in a follow-up email that his office provided to reporters.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford came forward to accuse Kavanaugh of attempted rape while the two were high school students in the early 1980’s. Blasey Ford agreed to testify about the sexual assault in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday. Then Sunday night, a second woman came forward. Now, Avenatti says he has evidence that Pres. Donald Trump’s pick for the high court was allegedly involved in gang rapes.

Avenatti Tweeted at 7:30 p.m. Sunday he Has a Client With ‘Credible Information’ on Kavanaugh

I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge. We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

“I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge. We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn.”

Since The New Yorker had just published a story where a new accuser stepped forward, Deborah Ramirez, who attended Yale with Kavanaugh in 1984 and claims he exposed himself to her, Avenatti added “My client is not Deborah Ramirez.”

Grassley’s Office Emailed Avenatti Asking for Whatever Information he Had be Provided ‘Immediately So That Senate Investigators May Promptly Begin an Inquiry’

Mike Davis, the Judiciary Committee’s Chief Counsel for Nominations, wrote on behalf of Grassley:

“According to your tweet from 7:33 PM ET this evening, you claim to have information you considered credible regarding Judge Kavanagh and Mark judge. Please advise of this information immediately so that Senate investigators me promptly begin an inquiry.”

With the Subject Line ‘Claim of Evidence,’ Avenatti Alleged Kavanaugh, Judge & Others Participated in Gang Rapes in the 1980s

My e-mail of moments ago with Mike Davis, Chief Counsel for Nominations for U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary. We demand that this process be thorough, open and fair, which is what the American public deserves. It must not be rushed and evidence/witnesses must not be hidden. pic.twitter.com/11XLZJBTtY — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

In a reply to Davis, Avenatti wrote:

“We are aware of significant evidence of multiple house parties in the Washington D.C. area during the early 1980s during which Brett Kavanaugh, Mark Judge and others would participate in the targeting of women with alcohol/drugs in order to allow a “train “of men to subsequently gang rape them. There are multiple witnesses that will corroborate these facts and each of them must be called to testify publicly. As a starting point, Senate investigators should post the following questions to Judge Kavanaugh without delay and provide the answers to the American people.”

1. Did you ever target one or more women for sex or rape at a house party? Did you ever assist Mark Judge or others in doing so?

2. Did you ever attend any house party during which a woman was gang raped or used for sex by multiple men?

3. Did you ever witness a line of men outside of bedroom at any house party were you understood a woman was in the bedroom being raped or taken advantage of?

4. Did you ever participate in any sexual conduct with a woman at a house party you understood to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs?

5. Did you ever communicate with Mark Judge or anyone else about your participation in a “train” involving an intoxicated woman?

6. Did you ever object or attempt to prevent one or more men from participating in the rape, or taking advantage of, a woman at any house party?

Please note that we will provide additional evidence relating to the above conduct both to the committee and the American public in the coming days.”

This story will be updated.

