4chan Poster Claims They Duped Avenatti With Fake Kavanaugh Rape

Michael Avenatti made his Twitter private this morning after being bombarded with bots and trolls, he said. Now 4chan users claim they set him up with fake Kavanaugh accusers and witnesses.

Be forewarned that the board used in 4chan contains graphic, racist, and otherwise derogatory and offensive language.

Here’s the claim by a person who posted on 4chan explaining who they duped Avenatti into running a fake story from a non-existent Kavanaugh accuser. Some questioned if the alleged hoax led to Avenatti making his Twitter private. He said it’s nonsense.

A poster at 4chan claimed that he and his girlfriend duped Avenatti with what was reported as an “outrageously false story accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his prep school classmate Mark Judge of plying women at school era parties with drugs and alcohol so they could be gang raped by a ‘train’ of men.

Avenatti told Heavy the alleged punking by the alleged couple on 4Chan is “completely false.”

“Ridiculous. No basis in fact,” he said.

On 4Chan’s /pol/ – Politically Incorrect sub, there’s no shortage of posters trying out their theories or claiming to have inside information on how the alleged duping went down, like this poster:

“Here me out, this is how it went down: Russian troll factory catches wind of the “Kavanaugh” incident and decides to spread more discord. Kremlin sends a letter of intent to the Russian troll factory that they want more discord spread. Some dude at the Troll Factory has been “browsing /pol/ for a while, he is a connoisseur in trolling. The dude tells the Kremlin his plan of fooling the Creepy porn lawyer that he will pretend to be a she with a voice modifier and gather info about the current situation and make up some bullshit to get the creepy porn lawyer to play along. The Kremlin is pleased, and lets the Troll factory go to work. As the days pass, Michael Avenatti is contacted by the Russian and Michael can not contain his excitement

HE WANTS IT!

He sets up all the connections..CNN, MSNBC, the whole enchilada. News breaks out over the scandal world wide.

The Russian decides that enough is enough…It’s time to let the situation blow up. It does. The result of this jest will be that the Republican majority will blame Russia for trying to sow discord in America and delaying the appointment process. Judge Kavanaugh will be appointed and will give Republicans an IN to blame it on Russia. Great job to whichever Russian pulled this off, truly a work of art.”

On the same board , another user from the U.S. said:

“This rumor is flying WAY too fast and furious. I’m sorry but it seems contrived. Think about this for a moment:

*claim an elaborate prank from 4chan fuc*ed up the process

*we need to delay even more this has messed everything up plz no vote 4 kavanaugh

*EVIL FUC*ING 4CHAN INTERFERES WITH EVERYTHING GET RID OF IT!!!!!!!”

