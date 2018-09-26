Lynne Brookes & Dr. Elizabeth Swisher: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Washington Post reported early Wednesday morning that some Yale classmates of Pres. Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court, nominee Brett Kavanaugh, say the image he projected on the Fox News interview of Monday night was not reflective of the teen they knew in college. He wasn’t “choir boy.”

Dr. Elizabeth M. Swisher and Lynne Brookes were both originally contacted by The Washington Post via email and by phone since they were friends of Deborah Ramirez’.

Ramirez, 53, was a Yale University student and classmate of Kavanaugh’s. She told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party and forced her to touch his penis.

Ramirez told The New Yorker the incident occurred during the 1983-84 school year while Kavanaugh was a Yale freshman.

Neither woman responded to the paper’s correspondence. Until after his appearance with his wife Ashley on Fox to deny allegations of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh also took the opportunity to describe the kind of man he was during high school and college: typical. He said he did not drink to excess and he said he never drank to the point of backing out.

Following the interview, former classmates from Yale have come forward, ones that had previously either declined to talk about Kavanaugh, had ignore requests for comment tor information requested by journalists and, in some cases, a few who previously said they either did not believe Ramirez have now come forward to say they do believe her account.

Here’s what you need to know about Brookes and Swisher:

1. Lynn Brooks Was Roommates With Ramirez. She Said Kavanaugh Was no ‘Choir Boy’

“He’s trying to paint himself as some kind of choir boy,” Brookes told the paper.

The Post reported Brookes, a Republican it said, remembered a time with Kavanugh where he was very drunk at a frat event. She was quoting as saying, “You can’t lie your way into the Supreme Court, and with that statement out, he’s gone too far. It’s about the Integrity of that Institution.”

2. Brookes Graduated From the Wharton School & Yale University & is CEO of a Healthcare Communications Company

She is CEO of Synchrony Healthcare Communications an independent marketing communications company that described itself as a company that applies its “superior clinical insights to complex therapeutic areas to solve commercial challenges.”

Brookes previously was chief business officer, senior vice president, vice president of development, and vice president of marketing among other high-level executive positions at three different pharmaceutical companies since 1993. She began her career after graduating from Yale with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1987 as a representative for Merck.

While at Yale she was, in her senior year, captain of the lacrosse and field hockey teams, according to her LinkedIn.

3 Dr. Swisher Was Ramirez’s Roommate & Said She was ‘Shocked’ After Kavanaugh’s Interview

Liz Swisher told the Post she was a friend of Kavanugh’s. She said she was stunned after listening to the Fox interview where host Martha McCullum focused questions on his high school and college years and the now two public accusations of sexual misconduct by two women, one from high school and one from college. In the interview, Kavanaugh denied ever “blacking out” or becoming unconscious after drinking to excess.

Swisher told the Post he was a “sloppy drunk.”

“I know because I drank with him. I watched him drink more than a lot of people. he’d end up slurring his words, stumbling,” she was quoted as saying adding that she could not prove from a clinical standpoint that he’d ever blacked out.

“There’s no way there’s no medical way I can say that he was blacked out …but it’s not credible for him to say that he has no memory lapses in the nights that he drank to excess.”

4. Dr. Swisher is a Professor & Director at the University of Washington School of Medicine

Dr. Swisher is a professor and division director, and gynecologic oncology adjunct professor in the University of Washington School of Medicine’s Division of Medical Genetics, according to her bio. She earned her MD in 1992 and did her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Washington in 1996. From 1999 to 2002, Dr. Swisher was a Women’s Reproductive Health Research Career Development Scholar.

Swisher’s research, clinical and medical interests are molecular genetics of sporadic and familial ovarian cancer, development of novel diagnostic markers in ovarian cancer and “quality of life in patients with gynecologic cancers.” She is medical director of the Breast and Ovarian Cancer Prevention Program at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Her research has been funded by the National Insitutes of Health, the Department of Defense, the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation, and other cancer foundations. Her work is focused on “understanding the early events of ovarian carcinogenesis and on the development of novel biomarkers of disease and prognosis” and her goal is to “educe the burden of ovarian cancer by combining broader identification of inherited risk with effective prevention,” the American Association for Cancer Research says of Dr. Swisher

In other words, she’s committed to finding a cure for ovarian cancer.

Swisher graduated cum laude from Yale University.

5. In His Fox Interview, Kavanaugh Said he Never Drank so Much as to Not Recall Events. Swisher & Brookes Say That’s Not Possible. Both Women Say Ramirez Did Not Tell Either About the Incident She Alleges, But Both Believe Her

Both Brookes and Swisher dispute Kavanaugh’s statement.

Brookes for example said there was “no way” he would have been able to recall one particular frat pledge night and provided specifics of what occurred. She said he was “ridiculously drunk” in describing a bizarre fraternity pledge event where Kavanaugh was extremely intoxicated.

The Post reported that while both Swisher and Brookes say Ramirez never told either about the incident where Kavanaugh put his penis in her face, they believe her.