WATCH: Covington Catholic Students Wearing MAGA Hats Taunt Native Americans [VIDEO]

“This is our reality. 2019. a swarm of young, unattended Trump supporters gathered to cause a scene, disrespect our cultures, and put fear into us. i was pushed and laughed at by teenage boys who grew up to believe their lives are more important than ours. they shouted things like “Gone in 2020” and mocked us. i am still in shock. i don’t know what to say other than that i’m sad and deeply shaken. this is our reality. 2019.”

A white teenager from a Kentucky Catholic school, surrounded by laughing and jeering classmates and reportedly chaperones egging them on, and wearing a Make America Great Again hat taunts a Native American during the Indigenous People’s Day March in Washington D.C. Friday.

In videos recorded from different angles, it’s clear that the students swarmed and surrounded the group of Native Americans who were peacefully chanting and playing musical instruments.

It’s even worse when you see the full mob effect. pic.twitter.com/Oe7Zn5srOB — Lulu Says (@lulu_says2) January 19, 2019

The teen and others with him are reported to be from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky. The school has shuttered its Facebook page.

And it’s not just the school’s Facebook page, but its alumni page and other fan pages are also deleted.

I've seen this video from three different angles. These are apparently students from Covington Catholic HS in Kentucky being encouraged by their chaperones to mock indigenous elders. Sickening. https://t.co/Kw1ig2A9Vg — Deanna Raybourn (@deannaraybourn) January 19, 2019

Similarly, comments have been disabled on videos on the Covington Catholic YouTube channel, and in particular, the video that promises, “When you come to Covington Catholic High School you are going to be a well-rounded individual.”

This is one account of what occurred:

It reads, “A the close of the Indigenous Peoples’ March and rally, the few of us left lingering to chat and meet were confronted and surrounded by 50 to 70 young people wearing Trump’s hats, T-shirts and other apparel. The group consisted of mostly young white men who started to intimidate, mock and scare us with a mop mentality in order to silence a demonstration that was mostly concluded. The group outnumbered us and enclosed our small group, chanting ‘build the wall’ another Trump-isms. The group was clearly looking for ANY opportunity to get violent and they consistently infringed upon our space, inching closer and closer, bumping into us and daring us to get physical. They surrounded us screaming, cajoling and mocking the elder singing with intentionally disrespectful dancing and attempting to chant\sing louder than him. He did not break focus on move inch for the entirety of the encounter. And perhaps the saddest part of all is that this song was medicine to calm the anger and toxicity of these men.”

The school, founded in 1925, is located in Park Hills, Kentucky, and part of the Catholic Diocese of Covington, is an all-boys parochial school. Its Twitter account, previously public and now private, has a profile blurb that reads, “With Spirit that Will Not Die! Educating Young Men Spiritually, Academically, Physically and Socially.”

The school’s Code of Conduct page is “throttled.”

On its website, its mission is described as existing to “embrace the gospel message of Jesus Christ in order to educate young men spiritually, academically, physically, and socially. With this focus, we are Building Minds and Living Faith.”

According to the calendar of events on its website, students from Covington Catholic were in D.C. for the March for Life, but appear to have strayed from that event to harass people marching int the Indigenous Peoples Day March.

Covington Catholic HS in Kentucky (859)491-2247 . They have a Twitter account and a Facebook page. The Diocese of Covington also has a Facebook page (859)392-1500 — Jennifer Jim (@jenjim68) January 19, 2019

Comments on various sites where the video has been published share a similar sentiment, like this one from Reddit.

“He seems like the kind of little shit that says I dare you to punch me and when he gets decked he goes home crying to his mom and then calls the cops.”

Beyond Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Reddit and other online social locations, people have taken to Yelp! to share their disdain for the actions of the Covington students and, presumably, the adults educators with them who allowed the swarming of Native American elders.

https://www.yelp.com/biz/covington-catholic-high-school-newport?hrid=ArlysuY2teGO-BoUDhGf8Q

“Your students are little klansman in the making. Makes sense to me! They’re getting that good christian education that teaches them to hate everyone. Great job educating the youth!”

“This school is a shameful place where students are encouraged to harass peaceful protesters! The students’ racist behavior in public is a window into the dark heart of this school.”