Nathan Phillips: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Native American man seen being taunted, mocked and ridiculed by a mob of white Covington Catholic High School students in Washington D.C. Friday, Jan. 18 at the conclusion of the Indigenous Peoples’ Day March and rally, is a Vietnam veteran, tribal elder, educator and musician.

Nathan Phillips was performing a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery for Native American Vietnam veterans who lost their lives in Southeast Asia in the 1960s and 1970s.

A disturbing video shows white boys from the school surround, harass and mock Phillips.

Phillips’ name may not be a household one, but his face is: a music video he appeared in has been viewed 350 million times. He’s a longtime native youth group leader and an activist for water protection on indigenous.

1. Trump-Supporting ‘Make America Great Again’ White Students From a Kentucky Catholic High School Swarm Phillips & Mock & Taunt Him

“This is our reality. 2019. a swarm of young, unattended Trump supporters gathered to cause a scene, disrespect our cultures, and put fear into us. i was pushed and laughed at by teenage boys who grew up to believe their lives are more important than ours. they shouted things like “Gone in 2020” and mocked us. i am still in shock. i don’t know what to say other than that i’m sad and deeply shaken. this is our reality. 2019.”

A white teenager, as of yet not identified, along with scores of his classmates, surrounded Phillips and a handful of other Native Americans who had just ended the Indigenous Peoples’ Day March and rally, a peaceful demonstration. There appear to be at least two adults in the video accompanying the students. All are wearing Make America Great Again hats and other apparel.

In videos recorded from different angles, it’s clear that the white male students swarmed and surrounded the small group of Native Americans who were peacefully chanting and playing musical instruments.

This is one account of what occurred:

“At the close of the Indigenous Peoples’ March and rally, the few of us left lingering to chat and meet were confronted and surrounded by 50 to 70 young people wearing Trump’s hats, T-shirts and other apparel. The group consisted of mostly young white men who started to intimidate, mock and scare us with a mop mentality in order to silence a demonstration that was mostly concluded. The group outnumbered us and enclosed our small group, chanting ‘build the wall’ another Trump-isms. The group was clearly looking for ANY opportunity to get violent and they consistently infringed upon our space, inching closer and closer, bumping into us and daring us to get physical. They surrounded us screaming, cajoling and mocking the elder singing with intentionally disrespectful dancing and attempting to chant\sing louder than him. He did not break focus on move inch for the entirety of the encounter. And perhaps the saddest part of all is that this song was medicine to calm the anger and toxicity of these men.”

According to the calendar of events on its website, students from Covington Catholic were in D.C. for the March for Life, but appear to have strayed from that event to harass people marching int the Indigenous Peoples Day March.

2. Phillips Cried After the Episode Recalling the Students Saying ‘Build That Wall, Build That Wall’

Phillips weeps as he recounts what occurred. He said he was singing when the students began to amass and chant, “Build the wall, build the wall.”

“This is indigenous land. We’re not supposed to have walls here. We never did …for millennia,” he said wiping tears. “Before anyone else came here. We never had walls. We never had a prison. We took care of our elders. We took care of our children. We always provided and taught them right from wrong. I wish I could see that energy of that mass of young men making this country really really great …helping those that are hungry.”

He wept and sighed.

But it’s not the first time Phillips has been harassed by young whites.

As was reported by Detroit media, in 2015, Phillips was walking by a group of Eastern Michigan University students who were in costume as Native Americans. They called to him and he walked over and when they said they were honoring him, he said they were not. It was reported the students began “whooping and hollering.” And he challenged them saying that their actions were racist and that’s when he claimed the racist attacks began. Soon, a beer can was thrown at him.

3. Phillips is a Vietnam Veteran, Native Youth Leader, & Activist For Indigenous Water Protections

According to Indian Country Today, Phillips is an Omaha tribal elder. He’s a Vietnam Veteran and former director of the Native Youth Alliance. And, Phillips is “keeper of a sacred pipe and holds an annual ceremony honoring Native American veterans in the Arlington National Cemetery,” it was reported.

This Veteran put his life on the line for our country. The students’ display of blatant hate, disrespect, and intolerance is a signal of how common decency has decayed under this administration. Heartbreaking. https://t.co/NuPnYu9FP4 — Congresswoman Deb Haaland (@RepDebHaaland) January 19, 2019

He was reported to have been performing a ceremony honoring Native American veterans.

“I’ve seen this video from three different angles. These are apparently students from Covington Catholic HS in Kentucky being encouraged by their chaperones to mock indigenous elders. Sickening.”

4. Phillips Stared in the Skrillex & Damian Marley ‘Make It Bun Dem’ Video Which Has 380 Million Views on YouTube

Phillips appears in and performs in the wildly popular music video from performers Skrillex and Damien Marley.

5. Covington Catholic High School Has Shuttered All its Social Media & as of Early Saturday Afternoon, Had Not Addressed the Incident. Its Code of Conduct Calls for Suspension or Expulsion for Harrasssment

The school has shuttered its Facebook page.

And it’s not just the school’s Facebook page, but its alumni page and other fan pages are also deleted. Its Twitter account, previously public and now private, has a profile blurb that reads, “With Spirit that Will Not Die! Educating Young Men Spiritually, Academically, Physically and Socially.”

And comments have been disabled on videos on the Covington Catholic YouTube channel, and in particular, the video that promises, “When you come to Covington Catholic High School you are going to be a well-rounded individual.”

The spokeswoman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Covington said Saturday afternoon, “We are just now learning about this incident and regret it took place. We are looking into it.”

Mike Clines, the Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Covington, has not as of yet commented.

The school’s Code of Conduct calls for possible expulsion for ‘assault or harassment’ on or off the school campus.

The school, founded in 1925, is located in Park Hills, Kentucky, and part of the Catholic Diocese of Covington and is an all-boys parochial school with around 600 students, the overwhelming majority white based on photos from its website.

The school’s Code of Conduct page reads that “act(s) of assault or harassment on or off campus of any kind…” will result in “SUSPENSION WITH POSSIBLE RECOMMENDATION FOR EXPULSION.”

On its website, its mission is described as existing to “embrace the gospel message of Jesus Christ in order to educate young men spiritually, academically, physically, and socially. With this focus, we are Building Minds and Living Faith.”

