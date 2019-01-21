Nick Sandmann: Covington Catholic Student Issues Statement on Video

Nicholas Sandmann, a junior at Covington Catholic High School has released a statement about his involvement in the incident at the Lincoln Memorial Friday.

“I am the student who was confronted by the Native American protestor,” Nick Sandmann begins.

The teen had been named on social media beginning Saturday, but it was not until this just-released statement that his identity has been confirmed.

Sandmann is the white teenager from the Kentucky Catholic school wearing a Make America Great Again who is seen taunting a Native American elder, Vietnam veteran Nathan Phillips, while he was surrounded by laughing and jeering classmates, many also wearing pro-Trump MAGA gear. Read more about him here.

i always hear the “he’s just a kid” argument when it comes to white men not wanting to take responsibility for their actions… anyway his name is Nicholas Sandmann https://t.co/eKRSgHfK3L — Sarah Chadwick (@Sarahchadwickk) January 20, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Sandmann Said Covington Students Began Chanting a School Fight Song to ‘Counter Hateful Things’ Said to the Group by Black Hebrew Israelites

Sandmann’s statement was emailed to Heavy from a Louisville, Kentucky public relations firm.

In it the teen said he and other Covington Catholic students encountered the Black Hebrew Israelites, which appeared in myriad videos to number three or four in front of the Lincoln Memorial. The group had been loudly shouting their rhetoric that included their denunciation of Native Americans there for the Indigenous Peoples’ Day March.

Sandmann says that when he and other Covington students came upon the group that they shouted insults and “hateful things” including as can be heard on the video, “incest babies.”

Sandmann says a student asked adults with the school group if they could sing their “fight song to counter the hateful things” that were being directed at them. As can be seen in the video, one boy, who had received permission, Sandmann said, began to disrobe and bag=ng his chest as the rest of the students began a chant. Sandmann is clear that the students would not have done it without adult permission.

Sandmann said at no time did he or any Covington students chant “build the wall,” and claims that Nathan Phillips, whom he does not name rather refers to the man as “the protestor everyone saw in the video, “waded into the crowd” as the way was “parted” for him and “locked eyes” with Sandmann who says he remained motionless.

“I did not see anyone try to block his path. He locked eyes with me and approached me, coming within inches of my face. He played his drum the entire time he was in my face. I never interacted with this protestor. I did not speak to him. I did not make any hand gestures or other aggressive moves. To be honest, I was startled and confused as to why he had approached me. We had already been yelled at by another group of protestors, and when the second group approached I was worried that a situation was getting out of control where adults were attempting to provoke teenagers,” he said.

“I believed that by remaining motionless and calm, I was helping to diffuse the situation. I realized everyone had cameras and that perhaps a group of adults was trying to provoke a group of teenagers into a larger conflict. I said a silent prayer that the situation would not get out of hand.”

But in reference to the Covington Catholic student’s mother’s claim about “black Muslims,” a near 2-hour long video shows members of the Black Hebrew Israelites demonstrating and the exchange between them and Covington students that led to the exchange with Phillips.

2. Sandmann Claims He Was ‘Singled Out for a Confrontation’ & Prayed a ‘Silent Prayer That the Situation Would Not Get Out of Hand. He Refers to Nathan Phillips as ‘This Person’

Sandmann denied that he or any Covington Catholic students said, ‘Build the wall.” He claims the group was harassed by the Native American group.

“During the period of the drumming, a member of the protestor’s entourage began yelling at a fellow student that we “stole our land” and that we should “go back to Europe.’”

Sandmann said, “I heard one of my fellow students begin to respond. I motioned to my classmate and tried to get him to stop engaging with the protestor, as I was still in the mindset that we needed to calm down tensions. I never felt like I was blocking the Native American protestor. He did not make any attempt to go around me. It was clear to me that he had singled me out for a confrontation, although I am not sure why.”

“I harbor no ill will for this person. I respect this person’s right to protest and engage in free speech activities, and I support his chanting on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial any day of the week. I believe he should re-think his tactics of invading the personal space of others, but that is his choice to make.”

On Twitter and across social media, there was immediate pushback to Sandmann’s statement and many that begged to differ and challenged his account.

And a witness to the events said she and her mother “saw the Catholic kids mocking native Americans.”

Jesscia Travis and her mother were visiting the Lincoln Memorial as dancers at the Indigenous Peoples’ Day March were wrapping up. Travis said while she “did not see any direct bullying but I noted the kids appeared to be mocking and disrespectful.”

She recalled that as she walked away “I mentally noted the kids were still loud and disrespectful. We then walked out into the common area at the bottom of the stairs. There were about 5 black men there who had been ‘preaching’ but otherwise not bothering people. The kids – many wearing red MAGA hats – had surrounded the black men on the stairs. They were mocking them. I heard one tell them to just ‘drink the Trump water.’ I recorded a video and posted on Facebook about how disrespectful the kids were.”

“As my mother and I walked away, the kids started chanting very loudly. We were too far away to hear what they were saying but it was loud and aggressive and directed at the black men. I saw one kid jump down to where the black men were standing and rip off his shirt. Bare-chested, it appeared he beat his chest. The others laughed and jeered.”

3. Sandmann Says he & His Family Have Been Threatened by the ‘Social Media Mob’

Sandmann goes on to say he’s being called a racist which he denies, says he’s received death threats and had his family dragged into the situation. He says he’s a good and practicing Catholic who gets good grades.

“I have received physical and death threats via social media, as well as hateful insults. One person threatened to harm me at school, and one person claims to live in my neighborhood. My parents are receiving death and professional threats because of the social media mob that has formed over this issue.”

Sandmann and his family shuttered their social media Saturday as word was getting out that he was the student in Phillips’ face and most visible in the viral video, albeit buttressed by dozens of laughing and cheering classmates.

Sandmann made his Twitter private, but Heavy was able to obtain a screenshot of a post he made Friday on Twitter where he laments, “Where’s Ben Shapiro?”

Shapiro spoke at the March for Life.

My full March for Life speech, ICYMI — what an incredible showing on behalf of the rights of the unborn! https://t.co/AHMt7z7nTQ — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 20, 2019

In his speech, conservative writer and commentator “defended a hypothetical decision to spare the life of an infant Adolf Hitler,” according to HuffPo.

“The argument, I guess here, is that would you kill baby Hitler? And the truth is that no pro-life person on earth would kill baby Hitler, because baby Hitler wasn’t Hitler, adult Hitler was Hitler. Baby Hitler was a baby. What you presumably want to do with baby Hitler is take baby Hitler out of baby Hitler’s house and move baby Hitler into a better house where he would not grow up to be Hitler, right? That’s the idea.”

His remarks garnered applause.

4. A ‘Support Nicholas Sandmann Facebook Page Was Created & Has Posts Including David Duke Supporting the Teen

“Don’t believe everything the leftist, lamestream, libtarded media tells you. A frequent contributor to our page is our friend and online historian Duke Davidson. He has found evidence that suggests white people were in America DECADES before the Indians ever arrived! is this true? is this mostly true? time will tell. I know this much – you won’t hear about this in the so called “schools” in this country. God bless.”

5. Sandmann’s Mother is Julie Weis Sandmann & His Father is Ted Sandmann. The Family’s Social Media Was Scrubbed Saturday

Julie Weis Sandmann has been the vice president of Relationship Management at Fidelity Investments since 2015 and began her career with Fidelity in 1999 but spent several years in between as a client manager at Paycor.

She’s a graduate of Morehead State University and earned her MBA at Xavier University School Of Business Administration.

The teen’s father is Ted Sandmann, a sales manager for a VT Hackney, a specialty truck body design and manufacturing company.