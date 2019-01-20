WATCH: Black Hebrew Israelites & Covington Catholic Students’ Exchange [FULL VIDEO]

In a video, a white teenager from a Kentucky Catholic school, surrounded by laughing and jeering classmates wearing a Make America Great Again hat taunts a Native American during the Indigenous People’s Day March in Washington D.C. Friday, as was reported by Heavy.

In videos recorded from different angles, it’s clear that the students swarmed and surrounded the group of Native Americans who were peacefully chanting and playing musical instruments.

And the Native American man they chose to harass, mock, and intimidate is an elder, a Vietnam veteran, musician, educator and youth leader named Nathan Phillips. Read more about him here.

It’s even worse when you see the full mob effect. pic.twitter.com/Oe7Zn5srOB — Lulu Says (@lulu_says2) January 19, 2019

In an email to this reporter, the mother of the student believed to be but despite attempts by Heavy to verify, cannot be confirmed to be the student right up in Phillips’ face, but who is nonetheless a Covington Catholic parent whose son was there and who provides a first-hand account, said the story was “fake news” and added that the Covington students were harassed “by black Muslims.”

“Did you witness the black Muslims yelling profanities and video taping trying to get something to futher (sic) your narrative of hatred?? Did you know that this “man” came up to this one boy and drummed in his face? Shame on you. Only reporting what you want. More fake news.”

And witness accounts provided to Heavy provide context, albeit differing views.

In reference to the Covington Catholic student’s mother’s claim about “black Muslims,” a near 2-hour long video shows members of the Black Hebrew Israelites demonstrating and the exchange between them and Covington students that led to the exchange with Phillips.

The above video is cued to 1:09 where the BHI and students intersect.

Meanwhile, an independent witness to the events said she and her mother “saw the Catholic kids mocking native Americans.”

Jesscia Travis and her mother were visiting the Lincoln Memorial as dancers at the Indigenous Peoples’ Day March were wrapping up. Travis said while she “did not see any direct bullying but I noted the kids appeared to be mocking and disrespectful.”

She recalled that as she walked away “I mentally noted the kids were still loud and disrespectful. We then walked out into the common area at the bottom of the stairs. There were about 5 black men there who had been ‘preaching’ but otherwise not bothering people. The kids – many wearing red MAGA hats – had surrounded the black men on the stairs. They were mocking them. I heard one tell them to just ‘drink the Trump water.’ I recorded a video and posted on Facebook about how disrespectful the kids were.”

“As my mother and I walked away, the kids started chanting very loudly. We were too far away to hear what they were saying but it was loud and aggressive and directed at the black men. I saw one kid jump down to where the black men were standing and rip off his shirt. Bare-chested, it appeared he beat his chest. The others laughed and jeered.”