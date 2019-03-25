What is Kelly Clarkson’s Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Job?

The Voice judge Kelly Clarkson‘s husband of nearly six years, Brandon Blackstock, is a music manager. The Hollywood industry may be a small town, but the world of country music is even smaller. Blackstock works at Starstruck, an agency owned and operated by his father, Narvel Blackstock, who used to be married to country megastar, Reba McIntyre, Brandon’s stepmom.

Starstruck Entertainment develops and manages singers, songwriters, producers, and recording engineers. In addition to Brandon and his father, the agency has four other managers, and clients include Hunter Hayes, Cale Dodds, Maggie Rose and Bryn Cartelli, who was the Season 14 winner of NBC’s The Voice.

Clarkson’s manager is Brandon’s father Narvel, and while performing at the 2006 Country Music Awards with Rascal Flatts, she met their band’s manager for the first time, Narvel’s son Brandon. He was married at the time, so while Kelly caught butterflies, their happily-ever-after did not start right away. In fact, it would be another six years before Clarkson and Brandon reconnected in 2012, when she was performing at the Super Bowl with Blake Shelton, another one of Blackstock’s clients.

Talking to Ryan Seacrest’s KIIS FM radio of that fateful day Clarkson said, “We were just in a room together, and then he came up and said he was from the same hometown as me and I was like, ‘Oh we’re so getting married,’ I was so that girl. When he became single, I was on the prowl.”

The two dated for 10 months before getting engaged in December 2013. A year later, they welcomed daughter River Rose, and 2016, a son, Alexander. The couple also have two children from Blackstock’s previous relationship, Savannah and Seth.

In addition to managing some of country music’s biggest artists, Brandon is also a pilot. But it appears to something of a personal hobby. While Brandon recently got his own plane, he doesn’t fly for commercial airlines.

Brandon isn’t huge on social media. His latest Instagram post is from June 2018, when he first got his Cirrus aircraft, and then there are only 11 other photos. It’s either a repost from his wife, or old albeit super cute video or photo of his kids.

On Twitter, Brandon has nearly 17,000 followers, but has only sent out 61 tweets since he joined in 2009. His most recent post was a retweet of his daughter Savannah, who wanted to get people to vote for a high-schooler in the Girls Hoops player performance Top 25.

Brandon is clearly a fantastic husband, a devoted father, and an extremely successful music producer. And while most couples would be scared to mix business and pleasure, it seems the Clarkson and Blackstone are doing just fine.



“I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him,” Clarkson said during a private SiriusXM show in 2017. “And I’m not downing my exes. You know, everybody’s different. But there was something about him. I honestly thought I was asexual. I’d never been turned on like that in my whole life. I was like, ‘Oh that’s that feeling… okay! That’s what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale. I just got it. I just didn’t have a clue.”

READ NEXT: Kandi Burruss & Husband Todd’s Restaurant Locations