Kandi Burruss & Husband Todd’s Restaurant Locations

While Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is most famous as a musical artist and song writer, she’s also a true business mogul. The 42-year-old reality star who’s married to Todd Tucker, and has two children, daughter Riley from a previous relationship, and son Ace Wells, has developed her own line of intimate toys called Bedroom Kandi, a children’s clothing line named Raising Ace, and most recently, has proved herself to also be successful restauranteur.

Kandi and her husband Todd opened their first restaurant in March 2017. Partnering up with Kandi’s mother, Joyce Jones, and aunts Bertha Jones and Nora Wilcox, they aptly called the southern dining spot Old Lady Gang. The original location opened in Atlanta’s historic art district, Castleberry Hill, with a menu that included classic family recipes like Aunt Bertha’s fried chicken, Mama Sharon’s chicken and cream anglaise french toast, Mama Joyce’s bbq rip tips, Ace’s sliders, Kandi’s honey-glazed blackened salmon, and Riley’s shrimp and grits.

Their most Instagram famous menu item is their fried deviled eggs. Taking a classic favorite appetizer, deep-frying it, and then adding bacon on top — it’s the new breakfast food we never knew we needed, and now can’t imagine life without. In addition to their southern tinged drink menu which includes a “stubborn atlanta mule,’ the “sneak georgia peach,” and natch, “the housewife,” it’s not hard to see wonder why this restaurant continues to thrive.

A little over a year later in August 2018, the Old Lady Gang had even bigger news, announcing that they’d be opening up a second location at Philips Arena, the stadium which houses the city’s NBA team, the Atlanta Hawks. The location’s grand opening, now renamed the State Farm Arena, took place on October 20, 2018. And as Kandi’s luck would have it, the first official show at the revamped arena was the So So Def 25th Anniversary Tour, for which she was slated to perform with her former girl group, Xscape.

The new eatery was part of the arena’s $192.5 million renovation project, and the city’s desire to feature local food by hometown businesses.

A few months later, Old Lady Gang officially opened its third location in Camps Creek Marketplace in East Point, Georgia.

The soft opening in October 2018 was featured on RHOA, with all her fellow cast members in attendance, including Nene Leakes, Eva Marcille her husband, Michael Sterling, Marlo Hampton, Cynthia Bailey, and Shamari DeVoe.

