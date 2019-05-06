Is Harry Styles Still Dating Girlfriend Kiko Mizuhara?

Former One Direction member Harry Styles has a storied history of dating beautiful models, and it’s not surprising to learn that the 25-year-old heart throb’s life as a single man is always short-lived. After breaking up with Victoria’s Secret model Camille Rowe, the British pop star reportedly started dating model Kiko Mizuhara. Whether or not the two are still together and how serious their relationship is may soon be revealed. Styles is co-chairing the 2019 Met Gala in New York City on May 6, and whether or not he brings her as his date will speak volumes on their status.

Styles is used to having his relationships both bloom and unravel under the public eye. He’s dated model Kendall Jenner, blogger Tess Ward, stylist Pandora Leonard, Victoria’s Secret models Sara Sampaio and Nadine Leopold, and who can forget back in 2015, fellow pop star Taylor Swift. His list of exes goes on and on, but let’s focus on current girlfriend, 28-year-old Mizuhara.

The Japanese-American model was born in Dallas, Texas and raised in Japan. She’s incredibly popular on Instagram with over 5 million followers and is a brand ambassador for Christian Dior, and the face of Coach’s Spring Collection. Mizuhara also worked on a collaboration with the clothing brand Opening Ceremony, and her designs have been worn by major celebrities such as Rihanna and Beyoncé.

Like Styles, she also works as an actor. According to her IMDB page, she appeared in the films Attack on Titan: Part 1 and Part II, starred in the Weeknd’s music video for “I Feel It Coming,” and most recently, had an 11 episode arc on the CBS All Access drama, The Good Wife.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when Styles started dating this multi-talented model, however, his ever dedicated fan base noticed that the two started following each other on Instagram back in January, and the Daily Mail took note. At the time, the British tabloid reported that Style’s been jetting back and forth between Tokyo to visit Mizuhara.

Neither Styles or Mizuhara have publicly confirmed that they’re dating, and the couple has yet to make their relationship Instagram official. In fact, Styles hasn’t posted a photo on the social media site since 2018. However, what better time for these two incredibly fashionable celebrities to make their debut as a couple than the Met Gala.

